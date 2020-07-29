DACA recipient: My face mask, mask, and hospital scrubs can't protect me





The program is not perfect. It provides us with a work permit that must be renewed every two years, but it does not provide a pathway to legalization or citizenship or the ability to travel outside of the United States without the threat of not being allowed to return. This is because the Trump administration ended advanced parole, the program that allowed DACA recipients to leave the country and return for humanitarian or educational reasons. Still, DACA has provided me with many opportunities, including service to my country during the pandemic. That is why this administration's irrational assault on the DACA program has been particularly cruel: it has left me, a health professional, under constant threat of deportation from which my face mask, mask, and hospital scrubs cannot protect me. .

The dramatic loss of life due to Covid-19 has been surprising to me. A little over a year ago, I lost my mother to cancer. After years of working long hours at multiple underrated jobs to prepare me for success, my mother, who was undocumented, decided to return to Colombia. This was monumental because current immigration laws meant that he would face a 10-year ban on returning to the United States for having an "illegal presence" here.

As her illness progressed, I was forced to decide whether I should leave the country to say goodbye to her on her deathbed and risk not being able to return to the U.S. or stay in the only home I know of, the country that love. Trapped by the limitations of the DACA program, I made a decision that no one should have to make, not to be by my mother's side when she passed away.

When Covid-19 began to emerge in New York City, I was informed that our Emergency Department at Irving Medical Center of New York-Presbyterian / Columbia University was overwhelmed, and I was asked to lead an effort to help. Since then, I have operated Covid-19 stores located on the Columbia and Allen Hospital campus of NewYork-Presbyterian and mobilized staff to evaluate and treat as many stable patients as possible outside of the emergency department.