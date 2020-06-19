DACA recipient says Trump should invite Dreamers to work with him, change narrative on deportations

DACA recipient Hilario Yáñez appeared on Fox News on Friday to discuss the Supreme Court's decision to reject the Trump administration's attempt to end an Obama-era program that protects those who arrived illegally from deportation. to the United States when they were children.

"(President Trump's) intention was to get rid of DACA so we can find a permanent solution and compel Congress to do its job," Yanez told "Fox & Friends."

"Yesterday's decision doesn't give me a permanent solution. I still don't know what my future looks like," said Yanez.

Decision 5-4, in which Roberts voted with the so-called "liberal wing" of the Court, found that the Trump administration failed to take adequate measures to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program by reject arguments that the program is illegal and that the courts have no role to play in reviewing the decision to end it.

In his dissent, Judge Clarence Thomas criticized his colleagues for what he called "an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision" and held that DACA was illegal from the time it was created under the Obama administration in 2012.

"The Court could have made clear that the solution sought by respondents must come from the Legislative Branch," wrote Thomas. Instead, most have decided to prolong (the initial overshoot by the Department of Homeland Security by providing a provisional measure of their own. "

In the majority opinion, Roberts wrote that the ruling "(does) not decide whether DACA or its termination are sound policies." While the Department of Homeland Security may try again to end the DACA program, any new orders, and the inevitable legal challenges, will likely take months or even years.

Yáñez said President Trump was a compassionate leader defending the "rule of law" and suggested that the commander-in-chief invite DACA recipients to the White House to discuss a plan.

"Here is an opportunity for the White House to invite the dream community. I would love to sit down with the president to tell them my story, tell them what it means for DACA," said Yanez.

Yáñez went on to say: “If you invite the dream community, it would help you among the Hispanic community in places like Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada. It would give an opportunity to work together and change this narrative that Trump is somehow trying to deport the dream community, which is not true. "