DACA: What does the Supreme Court ruling mean

The long-awaited decision provides hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with temporary relief, however, it does not rule out future attempts to end the program.

The program, established in 2012, protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States. USA When they were children of deportation and allowed to work legally in the USA. USA

To be eligible, applicants had to have come to the US. USA Before age 16 and have lived there since June 15, 2007. They couldn't have been more than 30 years old when the Department of Homeland Security enacted the policy in 2012. Beneficiaries must renew their protections every two years. The program does not provide permanent protection or a path to citizenship.

There are almost 650,000 DACA recipients, most of whom are from Mexico.

What does this mean for DACA recipients?

The decision provides respite for the thousands of people enrolled in the program. For now, program beneficiaries can continue to live and work in the United States without fear of deportation.

Does the resolution allow new DACA applicants?

Legal experts believe the decision not only allows renewals in the program to continue for now, but also clears the way for new applicants to apply to the program.

"The door opened today," said Karen Tumlin, who heads the Immigration Justice Action Center, an immigrant rights group, after the decision was made. She said she is advising her clients to speak to legal service providers and begin the process to prepare for the application.

"We know that DACA is a transformative program and today's decision allows young people who have qualified for DACA but who were prohibited from applying for it for the first time," he said.

CNN contacted the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. USA, An agency within DHS that processes requests, for clarity.

USCIS deputy chief policy officer Joseph Edlow said in a statement that "the court's opinion is unfounded in law and simply delays the president's legal ability to end the illegal Deferred Action amnesty program for Arrivals in the childhood".

Technically, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the Trump administration's termination was overturned and sent the case back to the lower courts.

"I think there is a good argument that the SCOTUS decision has also opened the door to new applications, at least until the Trump administration closes it," said CNN analyst Steve Vladeck.

Attorney Andrew Pincus, who filed a brief in the case for or benefiting from DACA, emphasized that the court's decision "fully restores Obama's 2012 policy, meaning that the government is obligated to accept new applications from DACA. "

But there may be something to solve. The case is technically returned to the lower court and that takes time.

It is also worth noting that applicants to the program must submit personal information in order to apply. They may be scared to do this given the fact that the Trump administration could move again to end the program.

What did the judges say?

Judgment 5-4 was written by Roberts and was joined by judges Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor. The ruling emphasizes that the administration did not provide an adequate reason to justify the termination of the DACA program.

"We do not decide whether DACA or its termination are sound policies," wrote Roberts in the majority opinion. "The wisdom & # 39; of those decisions & # 39; is none of our business & # 39;. We only addressed if the agency complied with the procedural requirement to provide a reasoned explanation of its action."

But the majority opinion will send the case back to the lower courts, which could deal with the case until after the elections.

Will DACA stay in place indefinitely?

Thursday's Supreme Court ruling was specific on how the program was rescinded, not on the legality of the program. It is possible, then, that the Trump administration may return and try to end DACA again, but they have a narrow window to do so given the upcoming election. Roberts recognized that possibility.

"Therefore, the appropriate remedy is to resend to DHS so that it can consider the problem again," Roberts wrote, citing failures by the administration to partly consider the difficulty for DACA recipients.

"The basic rule here is clear: An agency must defend its actions based on the reasons it gave when it acted. This is not the case for tackling and allowing DHS to be based on reasons absent from its original decision," he wrote.

Professor Stephen Yale-Loehr of Cornell Law School explained: "The administration may try to end the DACA program with better justification, but that will take months or years."

So the failure was for technical reasons, but is DACA legal?

Dissenting Judge Clarence Thomas said, "Today the majority make the puzzling determination that this DACA termination was illegal. In reaching that conclusion, the majority acts as if engaged in routine application of standard administrative law principles on the contrary, this is anything but a standard administrative law case. "

Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrote separately acknowledging the plight of immigrants, but said he disagreed with the majority opinion. "They live, go to school and work here with uncertainty about their future," he wrote.

He noted that "the only practical consequence of the court's decision to forward appears to be a delay" because the court's decision "appears to allow the Department of Forwarding to relabel and reiterate substance."

What has Trump said about DACA?

Trump turned to the matter, expressing his sympathy for the group and promising to dismantle the program. He promised to end the program on the campaign trail, but once he took office, he suggested that he could take a softer stance.

Even after his administration announced his plans to phase out DACA, Trump seemed to indicate a desire for Congress to step in and save him, tweeting, "Does anyone really want to kick out the good, educated, and successful young people who have jobs, some serving? in the army? Seriously! "

Last November, Trump reiterated that position , saying he would reach an agreement with Democrats for beneficiaries to stay after calling some in the program "hard and hardened" criminals. Recipients cannot have committed a serious crime to enroll in the program.

What does it mean for elections?

Immigration is a mainstay of Trump's campaign platform and part of that includes his promise to end the DACA program. The president had been trusting the Supreme Court, but the ruling now takes him back to square one. The decision also pits him directly against alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden, who was the vice president when the DACA program was established.

Trump called the Supreme Court decisions "horrible" and "politically charged."

"These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts at people who pride themselves on calling themselves Republican or Conservative. We need more judges or we will lose our 2nd Amendment and everything else. Vote Trump 2020! " Trump tweeted

Biden took a different tone, applauded the decision, and said in a statement: "The joy of today's victory does not erase the difficult road ahead. We know there is much work to be done. But I will continue to support DACA beneficiaries, their parents. and their families at every turn, and in November, along with millions of people across the country, we will reject the President who tried to remove so many of our family, friends and co-workers from our lives. "

Why are DACA recipients unable to obtain legal status through other means?

Many undocumented immigrants belonging to this group cannot obtain legal status on their own because they were illegally brought into the country or were left without a visa. This often prevents them from becoming a legal permanent resident because one of the requirements is to have legally entered and resided in the country.

Can Congress protect recipients?

The short answer is yes and, unlike the DACA program, it would be permanent. But moving the legislation through an election year will be a challenge, and the problem is likely to face an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.

A year has passed since the US House of Representatives. USA He presented and passed a bill that would in part provide a path to citizenship for DACA recipients, but has not been voted on in the Senate.

Called the "Dreams and Promises Act of 2019," the measure provides respite for so-called Dreamers by allowing those who qualify to obtain legal permanent resident status, which is generally out of the question for many undocumented immigrants who came to the USA USA as minors.

Democrats and Republicans have sympathized with the hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, many of whom were under the age of 10. But the exchange between Democrats and Republicans for "Dreamers" has made it difficult to achieve a bipartisan compromise.

Trump may try to reach an agreement, as he has in the past, but Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has already indicated that she is unwilling to negotiate on certain points.

"Our advocates of comprehensive immigration reform do not want us to compromise on any of those points. We should have comprehensive immigration reform. We will move in that direction," Pelosi told reporters in early June. "But we are not going to endanger families or increase surveillance in our country."