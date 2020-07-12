Dad says New York Family Court, closed with coronavirus, found him

A single Queens father whose children were allegedly brought to California by their mother against their wishes says that the Family Court closed by the New York virus has failed him.

"I want them to listen to me," said Juan Miranda, 32, who says he has not seen his two children since mid-June after his mother abruptly buckled Astoria and moved to California in search of work.

The coronavirus closings have wreaked havoc on courts across the city and state, including the Family Court, which deals with domestic disputes and child custody issues.

If Miranda and his ex-girlfriend from high school were married and divorced, the father could have brought his case to the state Supreme Court, which began taking new cases on May 25.

But the couple never got hooked, leaving the Family Court, which has yet to start hearing new cases, even as the rest of the judicial system slowly comes back to life, as the only place for Miranda to turn when her ex left with children, said his attorney, Steven Gilden.

Miranda sued the city and state on the Queens Supreme Court in an attempt to have new cases like his.

In his July 7 court documents, he criticized the Family Court's refusal to accept new complaints as "rampant institutional discrimination against parents who are simply not married to each other."

"It doesn't make any sense," said Gilden. "They chose to open a court for these cases where not everyone can go."

A court spokesperson confirmed that the Family Court only deals with pending or already filed cases, and declined to comment on the litigation.

Miranda, a cook in a Manhattan restaurant, had seen her children, Damian, 15, and Allen, 11, two days a week since 2017 and had them full-time for six weeks in April and May, while his mother was struggling with the symptoms of COVID-19. , he said.

"I would teach them how to cook," he said. "We would make scrambled eggs. We made hamburgers, meatballs, and spaghetti from scratch. During the six weeks they were here, their grades went up dramatically. ”

Her mother allegedly ignored her pleas not to take the children, with whom she sends text messages every day, Miranda said. He says the two of them are staying in a narrow Airbnb.

"I can't eat, I can't sleep. I'm just thinking about my children," he said.

The mother could not be reached for comment.