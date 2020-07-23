Dad struggles to keep up with triplets as they attack the fridge in hilarious video

These triplet kids staged a coordinated foray into the family refrigerator, and Dad could barely keep up.

"No," said exasperated father Xavier Rogers as, for the umpteenth time, he picked up one of his children on his way to the refrigerator. Just as he pulled a baby out of the way, another reached the bottom shelf.

“Just a normal day here, hahaha,” mom Maria, 21, captioned a video of the adorable assault on children's refrigerators. "I love that Xavier is much more patient than I am."

Maria posted the now viral video of the triplets Elliot, Elijah and Sophia (the boys are identical twins) on her Facebook in May. Xavier and Maria have been filming their little comedians since before they were born in April 2019 and posting the clips on a YouTube channel called Rogers 3x Family.

The San Antonio, Texas family has used the channel to document the babies' disclosure, delivery, name disclosure, and gender updates, even when the babies first met on Mother's Day.

"It's crazy, it's like a pound bigger than her brother," Maria observed in the video, as the babies lay on her lap.

The kids have proven far from shy on camera, and their happy parents have taken advantage of it, exhaustively documenting their childhood, from their first birthday to their first road trip to Austin, and meeting Santa.

In another time of encouraging Texas triplet news during the coronavirus pandemic, a pregnant woman hit COVID-19 and then gave birth to three healthy babies weeks later.

"As a mother, you want control, but right now, you have to accept that you are not in control of everything," said the new mother of triplets in a Facebook post.

"Meet the # firecracker who beat # COVID19 during his third trimester and then delivered healthy #triplets with a brighter attitude than fireworks at #FourthofJuly," the hospital wrote alongside the mother's photo.