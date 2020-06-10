Dad's basic beer is having a moment in the pandemic economy

Meanwhile, Dad's basic beer is having a moment, and if you haven't heard Nikola's name since seventh grade science class, buckle up, folks.

Investors are excited about electric trucksNowhere is that more evident than in the performance of Nasdaq's newcomer Nikola, even other Buzzy automaker named after the 19th-century Serbian-American inventor. (Challenge any EV startup: Find any other historical figures to name it.)

This is what you need to know:

Nikola shares which has generates zero income Since its founding in 2015, they have risen more than 120% since their commercial debut last week (largely helped by CEO tweets promoting pre-orders for Nikola's Badger pickup).

Since its founding in 2015, they have risen more than 120% since their commercial debut last week (largely helped by CEO tweets promoting pre-orders for Nikola's Badger pickup). Nikola may be young, but she is already about to compete with Tesla , the pioneer of his company's original name after Nikola-Tesla led by Elon Musk.

, the pioneer of his company's original name after Nikola-Tesla led by Elon Musk. Telsa has its own electric truck. , the strangely named and even strange-looking Cybertruck, to be released next year.

, the strangely named and even strange-looking Cybertruck, to be released next year. In addition to battling competition from this whippersnapper with a similar name, Tesla needs to deal with than seems to be growing trouble with the production of its highly anticipated Model Y SUV.

Go back a minute: Electric vehicles are not the only transport stock that is heating up.

Shares of used car salesman Vroom soared 118% in its debut on Tuesday. Airline stocks also rose. At the same time, RV sales and Airbnb bookings are booming. There is no shock here: Americans are ready to hit the road after being locked up all spring.

THE CASE OF THE BUDGET BEER

Lots of people are taking advantage of their extra time at home, mastering origami or planting basil or tackling the shelf project they ditched in the New Year. We applaud you!

Here it is Another thing that people are doing: drinking. Much.

And the dark horse beer appears in this era of drinking at home be good Antique domestic beer. Before closing, beer sales were struggling as alcoholic beverages and spirits became fashionable. (Remember the White Claw Summer?)

But an Anheuser-Busch director says Busch Light, Miller Lite and Natural Light sales are picking up for Two reasons: affordability and familiarity. These are your father's beers, the old drinks, the comfort beers of the working class.

We will salute that.

ADIDAS UNDER PRESSURE

As we've discussed here before, there are many things corporations can do to fight for racial justice in addition to tweeting their solidarity with Black Lives Matter.

Adidas, meanwhile, appears to be taking action. The sportswear company said it is pledging to hire black and latinx workers for at least 30% of new job openings in the United States. Like many sportswear companies, Adidas has been accused of capitalizing on black culture while doing little to promote black workers within its own corporate ranks.

In recent days, hundreds of Adidas employees have left work to demonstrate outside the company's North American headquarters in Portland, Oregon, asking Adidas to better support black employees, according to a Portland Business Journal report.

"The events of the past two weeks have led us all to reflect on what we can do to confront the cultural and systemic forces that sustain racism," the company said Tuesday.

TODAY'S BIG NUMBER: 25,000

That's the amount of retailers Stores in the United States are expected to close permanently this year, according to a retail advisory firm.

Retailers were already struggling, more than 9,300 stores closed permanently last year, but the pandemic pushed stores like Victoria & # 39; s Secret, Pier 1 and JCPenney on the fast track to bankruptcy court.

IN OTHER NEWS