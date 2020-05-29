Dafne Keen won the X-23 role in Logan by hitting Hugh Jackman really hard

Logan, released in 2017, remains one of the best examples of the comic book movie genre. With Hugh Jackman's latest appearance (at least for now) as a fan-favorite member of X MenThe film also features an outstanding supporting performance by child actress Dafne Keen as Laura a.k.a. X-23. Now director James Mangold has expressed his appreciation for Keen's work, as well as highlighting its importance in the story and in the success of the film.

"There is no way this movie will work without the remarkable Dafne Keen. In the second half of the movie, things have changed and she is loading the entire movie as Logan retires in sickness and doubt. And of course, has the final frame. "

Not only that, but Glutton Hugh Jackman himself has revealed a hilarious detail regarding Keen's audition and the reason why he ultimately won the role.

"When @ mang0ld appeared with the character Laura, and that the movie was essentially about family, we were concerned with finding the right person. Until we met @DafneKeen. The first day we auditioned her … she hit me on the con my arm was so strong that I literally hurt myself the next day.

Therefore, the infallible method of hearing is to hit the stars in list A with such force that they bruise themselves. Celebrated.

While Logan May be primarily focused on the journey of Wolverine's titular superhero, Keen's performance is undoubtedly a highlight. The actress perfectly balances Wolverine's daughter's wildest tendencies with the innocence one would expect from a boy her age. Keen is perfect in the role of X-23, and Mangold is absolutely right that the story wouldn't have been as emotional if it hadn't been for her.

Logan It leaves us in 2029, with the mutant population declining significantly and the X-Men now dissolved. Logan, whose power to heal himself is diminishing, has given himself up to alcohol and is now earning a living as a driver. Take care of the sick old Professor X, whom he keeps hidden. One day, a stranger asks Logan to take a girl named Laura to the Canadian border. At first, she refuses, but the teacher has long been waiting for her to appear. Laura possesses extraordinary fighting prowess and is, in many ways, like Wolverine. She is chased by sinister figures who work for a powerful corporation, who love her because her DNA contains the secret that connects her to Logan.

The film depicts our fearless and indestructible hero coming to terms with aging and vulnerability, and brings Wolverine's cinematic story to the perfect conclusion. Logan It also concludes Patrick Stewart's journey, with him and Jackman beginning the X Men saga with the first X Men movie in 2000.

Along with Jackman, Stewart and Keen, Logan starring Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook and Stephen Merchant. This news comes to us courtesy of James Mangold and Hugh Jackman's official Twitter accounts, with the director and actor making the comments during a part of Watch Logan.

