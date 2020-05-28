Daily COVID-19: infectious stool, risk of thyroiditis







Infectious stool?

A new study shows that the COVID-19 virus isolated from the faeces of a sick patient can infect cells in a Petri dish.

The investigation is one step to test a new transmission route for the infection. If confirmed by future studies, it would mean that people could get sick from ingesting small amounts of stool from other infected people, called the fecal-oral transmission route. Other diarrheal diseases that are passed from person to person in this way include cholera and hepatitis.

It also raises the question of whether infectious viruses can be released into the air, or sprayed, down a flushed toilet.

"The world is covered in a thin layer of feces," David Brett-Major, MD, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, told WebMD Health News. Brett-Major was referring to studies that have found bacteria from feces in almost everything we touch on a daily basis, from computer keyboards to clothing.

"Feces tend to go everywhere, so it is important to wash your hands regularly," he said.

COVID-19 related to subacute thyroiditis

COVID-19 has been linked to subacute thyroiditis, a condition suspected to have viral or post-viral origins, although its exact etiology is unknown.

Researchers in Italy report a case study of an 18-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 and developed mild symptoms. He subsequently tested negative for the virus, but approximately 3 weeks later he presented with fever, fatigue, palpitations, and neck pain that radiated to his jaw.

Tests and physical examination pointed to subacute thyroiditis. The patient was finally diagnosed and treated with prednisone. Her neck pain and fever disappeared in 2 days, and the remaining symptoms disappeared in a week.

The researchers report that this is the first case of subacute thyroiditis related to COVID-19 and point out that doctors should be alerted to this possible clinical manifestation of the virus.

Strongest, most fatal blow

An ischemic stroke that occurs in the presence of COVID-19 appears to be more serious and more likely to be embolic and fatal, according to new research.

Researchers from New York University Grossman School of Medicine found that stroke in people infected with COVID-19 was associated with a higher mortality rate and occurred in younger patients compared to stroke in those without the virus.

"In patients with COVID-19 and ischemic stroke, most strokes were classified as cryptogenic, possibly related to acquired hypercoagulability, and associated with increased mortality," the researchers write.

The study was published online May 20 in the journal Stroke.

The researchers report that cryptogenic stroke was more common in patients with COVID-19 (65.6%) versus contemporary controls (30.4%) and historical controls (25.0%).

COVID-19 stroke patients were also younger, with an average age of 63 years versus 70 years for non-COVID-19 stroke patients. The mortality rate in stroke patients with COVID-19 was much higher: 63.6% vs. 9.3%.

Stay financially afloat during COVID-19

While there is uncertainty about how long the pandemic will last, experts agree that at some point the United States will return to a "new normal" and business operations will begin to reopen.

Meanwhile, for physicians experiencing reduced earnings, Medscape has six valuable tips to help you stay afloat in the short term.

The long way back

As COVID-19 survivors begin to recover, doctors predict that there will be a significant need for rehabilitation in most ICU survivors, including pulmonary rehabilitation.

"The vast majority of COVID patients in the ICU have lung disease that is quite severe, far more serious than I have seen in my 20 years of doing this," said critical care specialist Anna Nolan, MD, professor. associate of medicine at New York University School of Medicine.

Experts discuss with Medscape Medical News the potential for long-term organ and lung damage after severe COVID-19, and emphasize the need for rehabilitation to address the weakness and psychological concerns of prolonged ICU stays.

"Worrying" story for diabetes and COVID-19

Medscape Medical News reports that the American Diabetes Association has dedicated an entire section of its journal, Diabetes Care, to the topic of "diabetes and COVID-19," publishing a variety of articles with new data to help guide clinicians in the patient care.

Still, they say, some points are clear. "The consistency of the findings in these rapidly published reports is reassuring in terms of scientific validity, but the development of the story is troubling," notes Matthew Riddle Jr, MD, editor in chief, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland. , and his colleagues. .

While diabetes does not appear to increase the likelihood of COVID-19 infection, progression to severe disease is more likely in these patients, who have a two to three times greater risk of requiring intensive care and death compared to their counterparts without diabetes.

In Memory

As front-line healthcare workers care for patients with COVID-19, they commit to doing difficult and exhausting work and are at risk of infection. More than 500 worldwide have died.

Medscape has released a commemorative list to commemorate them. We will continue to update this list as necessary. Please help us ensure this list is complete by submitting names with an age, profession or specialty and location using this form.

