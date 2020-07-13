Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are running out of time for the contract extension

Time is running out for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott to reach an agreement on a contract extension within two days.

On Sunday, The Dallas Morning News confirmed that the Cowboys have not come to terms with a contract extension for the 26-year-old.

The critical point in negotiations is the length of the contract. Prescott wants a four-year contract, but the Cowboys have been pushing for five. According to CBS, there are only seven quarterbacks in the NFL with contract extensions averaging more than $ 30 million per year, and the average length of those contracts is 3.57 new years.

Prescott signed a one-year deal for $ 31.4 million with the Cowboys in June. The deadline for franchise players to sign long-term contracts is 4 p.m. the 15th of July. After the deadline, players with franchises are prohibited from signing multi-year contracts until the end of the regular season on January 3, 2021.

During the 2019 season, Prescott threw for a better career of 4,902 yards. The Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton this offseason with a one-year contract and $ 7 million to be Prescott's backup.