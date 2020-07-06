Dakota Access Pipeline must close, judge orders





In its decision, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia evicted an easement granted by the US Army Corps of Engineers that allowed Dakota Access to build a segment of the pipeline under Lake Oahe in North Dakota and South Dakota.

The court had previously ruled that the Corps violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it granted the easement because it had not produced an Environmental Impact Statement.

Now the court says the pipeline must be closed and emptied while the environmental impact report is being prepared. The Corps has said that it will take approximately 13 months to create such a report.