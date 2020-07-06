Dakota Access Pipeline must close, judge orders

In its decision, the United States District Court for the District of Columbia evicted an easement granted by the US Army Corps of Engineers that allowed Dakota Access to build a segment of the pipeline under Lake Oahe in North Dakota and South Dakota.
The court had previously ruled that the Corps violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it granted the easement because it had not produced an Environmental Impact Statement.
Now the court says the pipeline must be closed and emptied while the environmental impact report is being prepared. The Corps has said that it will take approximately 13 months to create such a report.
"Fearing serious environmental consequences, American Indian tribes on nearby reserves have sought for several years to invalidate federal permits that allow the Dakota Access pipeline to transport oil under the lake," wrote Judge James Boasberg in the ruling. "Today they finally achieve that goal, at least for the moment."
The court acknowledged that the shutdown will cause "disruption," but said "the severity of the Corps' deficiencies outweighs the negative effects of stopping the flow of oil for the thirteen months," the review is estimated to take.
The ruling marks a setback for President Donald Trump's energy dominance agenda. Within days of taking office in January 2017, Trump signed executive actions that advanced both Dakota Access and the Keystone XL pipeline.
After months of protests and lawsuits, the Dakota Access Pipeline began operating in June 2017. The $ 3.7 billion project spans 1,172 miles and transports crude from the North Dakota shale fields to Illinois.
Opponents have argued that the pipeline could contaminate drinking water and destroy Native American burial and prayer sites.