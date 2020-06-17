Dale Jarrett, member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, has the coronavirus

NASCAR Hall of Fame member Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine.

Jarrett, 63, broke the news during the NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement, explaining why he did not return to the NBCSN studio with the other hosts.

The three-time Daytona 500 Mile winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a mild cough and that he was fine.

"I have been one of the very fortunate that my symptom has been a slight cough throughout all of this and it is actually getting less and less so I am very, very well," Jarrett said. "All I can say is that you follow all the guidelines to stay as safe as possible and we hope that we can all get through this in the very near future."