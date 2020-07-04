Dale Riverdale ’Spinoff Series‘ Katy Keene ’Canceled on The CW

The CW has been confirmed Riverdale derived series Katy Keene Starring Lucy Hale of Warner Bros. TV will not advance with a second season. The series was not renewed as part of the network's upcoming roster, primarily due to the sloppy digital performance of the show's first season on HBO Max's new streaming performance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, although the show was directed by super-producer Greg Berlanti and was in-house, the series did not work on either the lagged linear network or the CW's digital platforms like other pilot series did. . The network had previously noted that it had not yet made a decision on the future of the program.

That's a somewhat surprising revelation given that Riverdale It has become extremely popular due to its digital boost on Netflix. So popular, in fact, that The CW showed early faith in Katy Keene and had ordered 13 backup scripts before its release. Finally, no additional episodes were captured.

Conceived by Riverdale and Archie Comics chief content officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the show described Hale as the comic book favorite Katy Keene and featured Ashleigh Murray, who appeared on Riverdale.

Katy Keene It is the only cancellation of The CW this season, despite the closings of COVID-19, while The 100, Arrow and Supernatural they all proceed with the final seasons planned.

Michael is a music and television addict interested in most things that are not completely boring. You can follow him on Twitter – @Tweetskoor

Where to transmit Katy Keene

