Dallas Cowboys star threatens to sue Sports Illustrated after controversial article

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott threatened to sue Sports Illustrated on Monday after the popular magazine published an online column with a headline that read: "Ezekiel Elliott Forgets To Log Out, He Admits Being High On Twitch : Traina Thoughts ".

Written by sports media columnist Jimmy Traina, the op-ed was published in response to a video that went viral on Monday in which Elliott said he was "low-key vanished," which is jargon for being under the influence. of alcohol and marijuana simultaneously.

“I was actually referring to the few drinks I had that I said during the live broadcast. Doesn't this defamation do that? You [will hear] news from my attorneys at @SInow, ”Elliott tweeted.

Before logging out of Twitch, a popular video game streaming platform, Elliott made the comment "vanished" after appearing to forget to log out immediately.

"Brother, I'm passed out," Elliott said as he looked at his phone, before going back to his computer and realizing, "Oh no, I haven't even finished my broadcast yet."

Elliott in a series of tweets went after the magazine, which has been destroyed by layoffs in recent years.

"I expect that from a little gossip site but Sports Illustrated? REALLY? "Elliott wrote.

The story was removed after Elliott's backlash. Traina also removed a tweet from her account, which mentioned the story.

While Traina did not expressly write that Elliott admitted to being under the influence of marijuana, she wrote: “After wearing a mask and social estrangement, the most important thing in life to remember is to always make sure you log off before you start speaking. . "That was an apparent reference to smoking marijuana.

Elliott, who has never been punished by the NFL under the league's substance abuse policy, was criticized during his 2016 rookie season after being seen at a Seattle marijuana dispensary before a preseason game.

"It was a bad decision," Elliott told reporters at the time. "I just saw him walking. I was curious.I really didn't think about it before entering, what the repercussions might have been. It wasn't like he was trying to hide it or anything. I took photos with people. It wasn't like I wasn't doing anything good. "

Elliott signed a six-year, $ 90 million contract last fall, with $ 50 million guaranteed.