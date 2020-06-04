Dallas Love Field removes Texas Ranger statue, citing racism concerns amid George Floyd's ire

The city of Dallas on Thursday he removed the statue of a Texas Ranger in the main hall of Dallas Love Field for the conduct of the man celebrated by her.

The 12-foot-tall bronze statue is of Ranger Captain Jay Banks and has greeted travelers since the 1960s.

Banks is part of a book to be published shortly on the history of the famous law enforcement agency.

Part of the book details how Banks participated in the attempt to stop the integration of public schools in North Texas in the late 1950s and how he left a black man to be lynched in 1930.

Excerpts from the book were first published in Magazine D, which is where city officials learned of Banks' story and other incidents of police brutality that involved the Rangers. Those incidents caused concern and led to the removal of the statue on Thursday.

