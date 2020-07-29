Dallas police union chief escapes charges in Amber Guyger case

A grand jury declined to indict the president of the Dallas Police Union on charges of tampering with evidence in connection with the case of Amber Guyger, the officer who in 2018 claimed self-defense after breaking into the wrong apartment and shooting his occupant thinking he was an intruder.

During the trial, it was revealed that Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata instructed a subordinate to disable the camera in Guyger's car after the incident so that the couple could speak privately, according to The Dallas Morning News. , a measure that violates department rules.

In 2018, Guyger, who had just finished a 14-hour shift, entered an apartment on the wrong floor of his apartment building, thinking it was his own, only to find Botham Jean, an unarmed black man, asleep in his bed. . Supposedly thinking Jean was an intruder, Guyger shot him. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

At the time of Guyger's trial, Mata said, "I want a thorough investigation of all the parties that were on the scene that night."

"And when this investigation is done, it will show that I did not violate any policy and did the standard practice that has been in place for several years."

Robert Rogers, Mata's attorney, says the grand jury's decision not to indict is proof that his client is innocent.

"His decision not to indict simply confirms what we have known since September 2018: Mike Mata did nothing wrong," Rodgers said in a statement.

Many activists called for his resignation saying that Guyger received special treatment because he was a police officer.