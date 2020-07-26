Dallas shoots outside bar injures 4, reportedly after men denied entry due to coronavirus rules

Three men were shot and one woman was hit by shrapnel in a Dallas sports bar, police said, by a suspect who had been denied entry, according to a report.

The alleged suspect, who is still at large, was among the three men who were not admitted to the Harris House of Heroes II sports bar, which was at full capacity due to coronavirus rules.

Police said he went to his car and returned with an "assault weapon." At the bar, he was "confronted by armed customers" and they exchanged fire. One of the men was seriously injured.

A patron who was inside during the shooting said she feared for her life.

"And then they pushed him out of the restaurant and closed the doors and he got into his car and started spraying the place," said Micaela Dartson.

"There are gunshots and glass flying everywhere and we all touch the ground," he added. “You can tell it was an assault rifle. I mean, there were so many shots, it was incredible. "

The shooter left the bar on Riverfront Boulevard before police arrived at the scene.

A victim was reportedly shot in the arm. The second victim suffered non-fatal injuries. The final victim was shot and declared critically ill at a nearby hospital.