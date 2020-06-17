Dallas Stars' Roman Polak won't be back in the NHL in the middle of the season restart unless he has to: 'Not for me'

Dallas Stars fans can probably hope that Roman Polak will not return for the playoffs when the NHL returns, after 34-year-old defenders told a Czech website on Monday that it will do what it can to "avoid it."

Polak told iSport that he is "determined to stay home" and would only return "if he really had to finish," ESPN reported, citing a Google translation.

"I will not lie, it is not for me," added Polak, referring to the conditions that the players will have to face. "The idea that I should jump on the ice after three weeks of training and start playing live. This is unimaginable at my age. Younger players can do it, but I need two months before taking off so I don't have to do anything else. "

He continued: “It's strange to go back to this like this. Sometimes it occurs to me that there are many questions. If it is really worth the money and effort. The bubble, as they call it, that we should only stay in the hotel, in the stadium, and that they shouldn't be seen slowly. Even that costs a lot of money to start everything. The profits would have to be worth it. ”

The league has previously said that it will be open to player concerns regarding its return, but that it is something they will deal with when the time comes.

The NHL and NHL Players Association gave the go-ahead last week for teams to open training camp on July 10 in the next step forward to complete the delayed pandemic season.

The camps are expected to last two weeks, if not a little longer. Based on this timeline, exhibition games could start as early as July 24 and playoff games will begin approximately a week later.

The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format, but have yet to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities for the games. This does not guarantee that hockey will return in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polak spent 15 years in the NHL, most of which he played for the St. Louis Blues. He signed a one-year contract with Dallas in 2018 and chose to extend his contract for another year the following season.

He signed a three-year contract with HC Vitkovice on Monday that will begin after the NHL season ends.

Associated Press contributed to this report.