Damian Lillard emerges from the playoff-ready shutdown

Mourning the death of a cousin and missing his mother, Damian Lillard struggled emotionally after the NBA closed due to the coronavirus.

But he also found inspiration in his activism for Black Lives Matter and his burgeoning music career.

The Trail Blazers had just come out of the playoff box, ranking ninth in the Western Conference standings on March 11 when the league closed. The team will be among the 22 that will leave for Orlando next week as part of the restart.

Portland will have eight games to secure a playoff spot, beginning July 31 with Memphis.

"We don't have time to make our way, we don't have time to try to figure things out, we have to be firm and aggressive and go after them," he said. "And if we fail, we fail, but at least we have to come out with that mentality that we don't have time to relax."

Lillard welcomes the opportunity to resume play after some difficult months.

Admittedly, he had no idea how serious the virus was when the league was closed. He went to Phoenix with his family, intending to find a gym to keep fit during the layoff. But the NBA said the players were unable to go to third-party facilities or coaches due to health problems.

Although grateful to have his boyfriend and son with him, Lillard essentially took refuge in his place once he returned to Portland. He did not see his mother for more than a month. And then her cousin and personal chef, Brandon Johnson, passed away suddenly.

"It was tough, man. I think it was when I got to the point where I was, if I woke up and it wasn't a sunny day, it was altering my mood. It was tough, ”said Lillard. “I got over it, just by having a lot of my family around. That really helped. So I can see why someone who is with a person or just would have a really hard time. Definitely a difficult few months. "

Always diligent about his fitness, Lillard found a way to train. George Floyd was later killed in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests over police brutality. Lillard marched in Portland.

He also released a powerful rap "Black List", under his musical personality, Dame D.O.L.L.A.

"I grew up with Oscar Grant, who was killed at a BART station while handcuffed upside down. The cops described me racially before I was in the NBA. So I have thoughts and feelings about these things. That's what Blacklist was about, "he said.

Lillard averaged 28.9 points and 7.8 assists this season. In January he scored 61 points in one game against the Warriors and had seven games with 40 or more points.

He will be among those kidnapped at Disney's Wide World of Sports complex for games, but the resumption of the season comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Florida. Some players have chosen not to participate, including Trevor Ariza of Portland and Caleb Swanigan.

But Portland will see the return of great men Jusuf Nurkic, now recovered from a fractured leg last season, and Zach Collins, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

One thing that is not a concern for the Blazers is fitness.

"They have been very diligent in taking care of themselves, both in the weight room and on the court, and the treatment. So I have been very impressed with all of their conditioning," Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. way in the NBA game, but I think that with one more month, with the practices that we are going to have, and the way that they have been careful until now, I do not think it is an exaggeration that they are more than ready. "

Lillard trusts his own ability to stay healthy, but he doesn't trust everyone else. The NBA announced this week that nine additional players had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of league players who have contracted it to 25.

"I feel that there is still a possibility that something will spread within that bubble, just with so many people and so many different things that we must follow to be sure, even though we are not exposed to the public," he said. "So for me it will be, 'What time is practice? What time can I go into the weight room, what time can I get some shots? What's the plan for game day?' "I'm going to be in the room. I'm going to have my PS3, my PS4. I'm going to have my study equipment, my microphone, my laptop. I'm going to have all my books. I mean, that's it. I'm going to be in the room, relaxing. "