Damon Friedman: What This Wounded Warrior Learned About Recovery Can Guide The Nation In Need Of Healing

In 2010, I returned home from the Korengal Valley in Afghanistan. Seven days of heavy combat there, one of the most dangerous places on Earth, changed my life.

After 10 years of service, multiple deployments, and numerous conflicts and explosions, he suffered a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress. I was in a dark place and about to lose my marriage and my career.

Just like I did when I got home 10 years ago, the United States desperately needs healing today. On my journey of faith, I discovered an amazing way to become whole again. It will not end the coronavirus pandemic or close our racial divide on its own, but it does offer personal healing.

The combat leaves scars, and not all are physical. Even when you don't get home hurt or, worse, in a body bag, war changes you.

I had deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan multiple times, but my most heartbreaking experience was when my unit was besieged in the Korengal Valley, known as "The Valley of Death" because many Americans lost their lives there. We were actually there to shut down an American base, but then the enemy began to emerge from the valley in wave after wave. For 72 hours straight, we fight for our lives.

The test changed me. I came home not only hurt, but also confused and agitated. He was in pain, not only physical and emotional pain, but also spiritual pain. All my problems were catching up on me. He was dealing, or more accurately, trying not to deal with the aftermath of war, as well as the lingering scars of growing up in poverty with an abusive father.

I wasn't handling any of that well. My dream was disturbed. My anxiety and stress levels were sky high, and I experienced several flashbacks. I drank a lot to numb the pain, fought with my wife, and compromised my military career. The things that mattered most to me seemed to slip between my fingers.

Despite all my accomplishments, I was very insecure. I rose through the ranks in the military, but still had low self-esteem. I was tired of trying to prove myself. It wasn't making me happy and it didn't seem worth it. Nothing seemed worth it. I began to question my will to live.

But I found the cure.

After returning from Afghanistan, I saw many medical specialists, including a doctor who would eventually join me on the mission field. It helped me through that healing process, not only physical healing, but also mental and spiritual healing.

As I reevaluated my life, I realized that I was too self-centered. My whole life was shaped by an incessant need to prove myself. I was always focused on the next rank, the next medal, more recognition, more validation, more, more, more. But no achievement was enough. It was all for me, and none of it brought me lasting peace.

Inspired by the way my doctor helped me, I began to wonder: What would my life be like if it were about helping other people instead of just me?

I decided to change my passion and drive out and work for others for a change. In doing so, I found personal healing.

Several years later, after multiple humanitarian missions, I no longer wondered if it was worth living. Rather, he was grateful to be alive.

Helping others felt good and worthwhile, and I wanted to do more. I also wanted to carry the message of hope, which saved me, to others. I wanted to empower people and help them heal.

I changed from broken and suicidal to a life of fulfillment and purpose. You also can.

