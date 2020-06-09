Dan Bongino, a former conservative Secret Service agent, will testify at the House court hearing

Former Secret Service agent and conservative commentator Dan Bongino will testify at a court hearing on Wednesday about police brutality, Fox News confirmed.

Bongino, a Fox News contributor, has repeatedly spoken out against the "folly" of underfunding police departments as the movement has garnered rapid support among Democrats.

"People will die," Bongino stressed on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. "Real people, not Hollywood nonsense, not movie types, real people, children, teens, and adults will die."

He said the dismantling of the police would be "the most catastrophic and deadly public policy decision we have seen in the modern history of the United States."

Bongino is testifying as a witness on behalf of the Republicans. Philonese Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, who died in police custody and sparked thousands of protests across the country and the world, will also testify, along with a number of other witnesses.

The call to abolish or remove the police has increased in the days after Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis. Since then, the Minneapolis City Council has been pushing a plan to "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jacob Frey was chased after a protest Saturday when he said he did not support the "total abolition" of the MPD.

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders unveiled Monday the "Police Justice Act" that would enact a series of reforms, including lowering immunity, creating a "National Police Misconduct Registry" and the making changes to police training. But it does nothing to dismantle police departments or other law enforcement agencies.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he plans to transfer NYPD resources to social services and other similar programs, although the details remain unclear.

But while activists have been pushing more radical plans to eliminate police, other Democrats have been backing down, apparently fearing the electoral consequences of a move to essentially end or gut formal law enforcement in cities that have recently been haunted by riots. mass, looting and other crimes.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on CNN Monday night that "many people have different meanings of what they mean when they say" Defund the Police. "

"And as I have heard and read, I think most people say they want reform," he said.

On Monday, Joe Biden's campaign came out against the "defuse the police" movement.

"As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe the police should be convicted," Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates said in a statement Monday. "He listens to and shares the deep pain and frustration of those calling for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we stop this terrible pain."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.