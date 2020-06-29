Dan Bongino criticizes "horrible" anti-political policies: people in New York "are going to get hurt and killed"

Former New York police officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino warned on "Fox & Friends" on Monday that people in New York City "will be hurt and killed" due to "horrible" political leadership.

Bongino made the comment amid growing calls across the country to dismantle or dismantle police departments following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, involved by the police.

"We can, and should, discuss as a country about public policy and things like taxes and things like that," said Bongino, a Fox News contributor. "If one side, the conservatives, lose the argument, it's probably not going to result in his immediate death or anything like that, fortunately."

"That is not the case with the arguments about surveillance," he continued.

"When you attack the police, strip the neighborhoods and argue outrageously to unseat the police, people will literally die. Not figuratively. It is not some kind of fairy tale movie. In the real world, people will lose their children and right now a lot is happening with this. "

He explained that "abandoning surveillance of broken windows", which he says is abandoning "aggressive" surveillance where officers are "taking criminals off the street," is going to make things "much worse."

NYPD COMMANDER LEAVES BRONX SEAL FOR LAST TIME AFTER WITHDRAWING FROM PROTEST

"It is a real shame because good people are going to be hurt a lot by this," said Bongino.

On Sunday, New York police officers who responded to a report of shooting in Manhattan were met by a large crowd that threw bottles and debris at them, amid increased violence in the city, according to multiple reports.

The New York City Police Charitable Association shared a video showing the Harlem crowd screaming and throwing multiple glass bottles at a police cruiser. The incident occurred when officers attempted to disperse the group of nearly 500 people.

"This is what a 'light touch' looks like: Police officers who responded to a shooting in Harlem last night encountered this," the city's largest police union tweeted, referring to the comments by New York Mayor Bill de Blasio during George Floyd. protests last month.

The incident comes amid increased violence in New York City. From last Monday to midnight Sunday, there were 63 shootings and 85 victims shot, the New York Post reported. The shootings have more than doubled compared to the same time last year.

An editorial in the New York Post entitled "New Signs that New York is Out of Control," published on Sunday, noted that a police officer called the incident in Harlem on Sunday as "complete lawlessness," what the editorial board wrote is "quickly become an apt description of much of the city."

Bongino said Monday that "in current attacks on the police, you see real uniformed officers being removed from the street."

He added that "a brain drain is being seen at the top where experienced police officers of 20 and 30 years, who take into account that they can retire after 20 to 25 years, many of them say: & # 39; You know, I could have stayed two or three more years, but now it's not worth it. There is no public support. "

"And, finally, these political attacks on the police are killing the recruitment," Bongino continued.

“So, you're not just losing people at the top and losing people in the middle, your portfolio of young, good-quality people who come into the pipeline to be cops, it's like, 'Yeah, I'm going to do something else. instead . I don't need this job to be attacked by De Blasio all day. Thank you. "

Bongino acknowledged that there are some bad policemen and said that "the police unions have to do a better job saying," Listen, this guy is not one of us, sorry, but you have to go. You are destroying the profession. "

New York police told Fox News on Saturday that 272 officers had applied for retirement between Floyd's death and June 23. That represents a 49 percent increase over the same period in 2019.

Bongino said Monday that a friend of his, who was a gang officer, recently retired.

Do you know what he said? "Thank God I went out when I did." He was going to stay, "Bongino continued." And do you know how much experience is being lost? "

"You could have had it for five more years. Peak Experience Now he is in the wind and you will see hundreds more doing the same, "he continued, adding that this will lead to more people being" hurt and killed. "

David Aaron and Sam Dorman of Fox News contributed to this report.