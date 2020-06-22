Dan Bongino in shooting in Seattle's CHOP area: & # 39; Like a bad comic book & # 39;

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino spoke Monday about the shooting at the Capitol Hill organized protest in Seattle, to which police officers responded despite being vilified by the occupants.

"It shows the disparity here between these professional police officers, who despite being mistreated, insulted, thrown, attacked, still respond inside with some of these people who treat them like trash and dirt," said Bongino. "Fox and his friends".

SEATTLE CUTS THE DEAL WITH CHOP GUARDS TO OPEN SOME STREETS AND MAKE BUSINESS DELIVERIES EASIER

One of the groups involved with CHOP insists that the city police department must be dismantled.

"Last night's shooting should redirect us to the task at hand: defending the lives of blacks by dismantling the Seattle Police Department and investing in the real security of the community," a group called Descriminalize Seattle said in a statement.

"The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone / Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHAZ / CHOP) grew out of the fight and resistance against the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and its East Campus in defense of the lives of blacks," he said. the group. "No single group fought on the street against the police; instead, many different people from different belief systems and organizations who agreed that police violence against blacks must end fought together against the SPD and raised demands to disburse SPD."

One of the men involved in the shooting on Saturday died, while the other was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, SPD said. The suspect or suspects are still at large.

Bongino said CHOP looks like a "bad comic book" because people in the autonomous zone cannot be protected.

"If you can't provide security in that hierarchy of needs for people, what's the point? What's the point of the government? I mean, they pick up your trash several times a week. What is this' Game of Thrones & # 39 ;, where do you have a warlord there? Bongino said.

"This defeats the whole liberal spirit: the government will be there for you, we will provide security, you do not need firearms, forget the Second Amendment. You did not squat. You cannot even get that. You had a job. It is pathetic."