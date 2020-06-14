Dan Bongino on how Atlanta officials handled Rayshard Brooks' case: "There was a bad and a worse option"

Former New York police officer Dan Bongino told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that "there was a bad and a worse option" regarding the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, in police , in front of a Wendy & # 39; s in Atlanta.

"The worst option is to let this guy continue to participate in the use of force against them [the officers], without stopping the episode," said Bongino, a contributor to Fox News.

"Sadly, it resulted in his death, but make no mistake, the use of force was controlled by one person, the person who resisted arrest, stole the weapon, escaped, and then targeted the officers, which is clear from the video. . "

Bongino made the comments the morning after the protests and destruction, including a fire that engulfed Wendy's restaurant.

The deadly confrontation began last Friday with agents responding to a complaint that a man was sleeping in a car blocking the restaurant's driveway, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation [GBI], which has been investigating the shooting. The GBI added that Brooks failed a field sobriety test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him.

The GBI released the video from the security camera of the shooting on Saturday. The images showed a man running away from two white police officers as he raised a hand, holding some kind of object, towards an officer who was a few steps behind him. The officer pulled out his gun and shot as the man continued to run, then fell to the ground in the parking lot.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks had grabbed a stun gun from one of the officers and appeared to be aiming at the officer as he ran, prompting the officer to take his gun and fire about three shots.

ATLANTA POLICE CHIEF RESET BETWEEN KICKBACKS ON PHOTAL SHOT OF BLACK MAN

Host Pete Hegseth asked Bongino on Sunday: "What do you think of how officers handled the situation and how leaders have handled it since then?"

"Obviously a man died. That is tragic. No one wants to see that, be it on the police side, on the community side, anywhere, we understand that, "Bongino said in response." Having said that, I always ask the question when it comes to compliance issues. law for people who ignore them, many of whom have not lived in the shoes of a law enforcement officer: 'Well, what would you do? Do? & # 39; "

Then he went on to explain the situation.

"You have an individual suspected of being intoxicated … what are you doing?" Bongino asked. "Do you just want to let it go? Put him back in the car and knock down a family on the streets because he's potentially drunk? So let's remove that as a very bad idea. "

He went on to say, "Now you're going to arrest him and the guy clearly doesn't want to be arrested. Okay, let's go in, what are you doing?"

"Well, once again, we can't let him go back to the car, so we have to forcefully arrest him," he said. "Note that he did not force the police officers to want him, they did not initiate him, the subject did."

Bongino then explained the "bad or worse choice" presented to the officers.

"The wrong choice was to have to participate in an episode of use of force with this person who pointed a Taser at a law enforcement officer who had just been hit in the face," Bongino said. "It was not a good option to have to get involved with his firearm. There were no good options. He is dead."

Bongino then explained that the "worst option" would have been to let the man "continue to use force against them, without stopping the episode."

As the riots continued, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed that it had taken action against two police officers in connection with Brooks' death. Officer Garrett Rolfe, a veteran of more than six years with the force, was fired, and Officer Devin Bronsan, with the department since 2018, was put into administrative service, Fox 5 reported.

Bongino said Sunday that he was "one of the first people on this network to call the episode with George Floyd a grotesque abuse of force."

He added that "he will continue to do it and so will the good policemen, but I have to tell you that nothing good came out yesterday [incident in Atlanta], but you jumped on these policemen and fired them." without looking at him through a healthy lens and saying, "What would I have done?"

Bongino continued: "It is just wrong and you are not going to develop any respect by doing it either."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the end of May, the protests, which sometimes led to violent protests across the country, have been sparked by Floyd's death after a former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was seen kneeling on his neck in a viral video. Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.