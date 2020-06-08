Dan Bongino rips the "madness" of underfunded police departments: "I assure you that chaos will result"

Former New York police officer and Secret Service agent Dan Bongino warned on Monday that definancing the police would be "the most catastrophic deadly public policy decision we've seen in modern United States history."

"People will die," said Bongino, a Fox News contributor to "Fox & Friends" on Monday. "Real people, not Hollywood nonsense, not movie types, real people, children, teens, and adults will die."

Bongino made the remarks after growing calls to weaken law enforcement following George Floyd's death in police custody.

Days after Floyd, who is black, died after a white officer knelt on his neck, Black Lives Matter announced a "call for a national police outlay," and notable Democratic voices, as well as celebrities, were made. echo of feeling.

On Monday, Bongino called the police an "abomination" as an "abomination" and asked, "What kind of message do you think you send to a murderer or terrorist, a gang member, or a drug trafficker throwing crack in the corner of a neighborhood? "

Bongino noted that social workers are not equipped to handle the extra work and the responsibilities they would face if the police departments left.

He acknowledged that social workers "do a great job," but explained that "they are not fully 1000 percent ready to come face-to-face with a murderer or terrorist and try to use Maslow's hierarchy of needs to deter them. of killing people. " "

"This is total madness," he added.

Maslow's hierarchy of needs is "a motivational theory in psychology comprising a five-level model of human needs," according to Simply Psychology.

Calls to dismantle police departments occur when uniformed law enforcement officers across the country suffered injuries during George Floyd protests that turned violent in some cities, and officers were thrown with bricks and bottles. A police officer in Las Vegas was shot in the head, while New York and New Jersey police were injured by bricks and rocks. In Los Angeles, an officer suffered a skull fracture and officers in other cities suffered injuries in hit and run incidents.

"I lived the exact opposite with [former New York City Mayor] Rudy Giuliani when he assembled the police force and said that we will deal with all low-level crimes and eliminate high-level crime," Bongino said. "This is the exact opposite and, I assure you, it will result in chaos."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.