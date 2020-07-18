Dan Gainor: A much-needed conservative film studio is being created to counter Hollywood's far left

In the 2015 film "Trumbo," Hollywood screenwriter Dalton Trumbo battles the evils of a blacklist that prevents him from earning a living in the late 1940s and 1950s due to his membership in the United States Communist Party. .

The plot of the film, based on a true story, could work for a documentary on Hollywood today, but with a major twist. Now far-left and pro-communist voices are celebrated. The culture of cancellation has arrived for conservative and Christian voices. And heaven help anyone in Hollywood who supports President Trump.

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is ready to change that.

Sabato, remembered for a career in Congress and his role at "General Hospital," announced Thursday a way to fight back. In the style of Andy Hardy, he is putting on a show, many of them. You are starting a conservative film studio. He has to.

It's incredibly difficult for good Hollywood men and women who aren't on the far left. "It was blacklisted," he said. "All of my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and care for my children."

That gave Sabato the impetus to fix things. "We are working out a plan to create a conservative film studio for all patriots to do projects that Hollywood would never do," he tweeted.

That is a long and powerful list. Hollywood no longer makes many movies that celebrate our nation or tell the true stories of the American experience. The gap between the left coast and the rest of our country has gotten bigger than the Grand Canyon (the place, not Lawrence Kasdan's mediocre movie).

Hollywood has lost the ability to craft stories about real life, and viewers know it. The audience has moved on to the only thing movies can offer effectively: escapist animation, science fiction, and superhero stories. In the days leading up to the 2019 pandemic, when people were going to theaters, the top 10 movies were completely dominated by such a fantastic rate.

The closest thing to a movie about normal people was the murder mystery "Knives Out". It was ranked 21. Four separate superhero movies made their way into the top 10, including # 1 "Avengers: Endgame."

You have to go back to the year 2000 to find a year in which the Top 10 featured several even plausibly realistic movies. From "Gladiator" to "The Perfect Storm", Hollywood actually focused on real human beings doing heroic things.

Even when such films are made, Hollywood does not attempt to replicate the effort. No attempt was made to capitalize on the success of the 2014 "American Sniper." Clint Eastwood's biographical film about the Army's deadliest sniper resonated in parts of America where citizens still revere the flag and volunteer for military service.

There could and should be many more such films. Just look at the patriots who won the Medal of Honor. More than 3,400 of these medals have been awarded to our military heroes. But we are lucky if we get a great box office movie about heroes in one year. Until now.

It won't be easy Sabato is starting a movie company. He will still be ignored by most big names and will have to fight with unions, rich blacklists, and distribution networks run by people who hate the right. You may have to create completely alternative means of distribution, for example churches and political clubs.

It's daunting, but this week it had to give us all hope. The world saw the left and the media turned to Goya Foods chief executive Robert Unanue simply for the kind words he had for President Trump. Everyone expected Unanue to back off and apologize. To escape and beg forgiveness.

He stood firm. Supporters flocked to stores to buy all the Goya food they could find. Even President Trump and his daughter backed Goya.

Cancel culture was canceled for a while. If we can do it once, we can do it every day.

That means we can lend our support to Sabato and, when the time comes, our dollars. If you are willing to fight for our freedom of expression, how dare we do less?

A statement that Sabato made with me. It was a compromise: "No more blacklists and no more injustices from the socialist elites," he wrote.

We hope Sabato can do it, end the new blacklist, and give us all a reason to say "Hooray for Hollywood" again.

