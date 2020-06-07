Dan Gainor: New York Times surrender – left take continues after Cotton's op-ed

Surrendering is just a word, but The New York Times' pretentious leftists used 322 words to raise the white flag, again.

The Times, D-N.Y., Published an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, who urged the president to "send the troops" to quell unrest across the country. Cotton said President Donald Trump should implement the Insurrection Act, which is backed by "58 percent of registered voters."

Times employees were not in that majority. They reacted with what the Daily Beast called an "open revolt" and forced their bosses to surrender to the mafia on Thursday. Late Friday, the newspaper added 322 words to the opinion piece and relented once again.

DAVID MARCUS: TOM COTTON & # 39; S NEW YORK TIMES OP-ED HYSTERIA UNVEILS AWESOME COVERAGE ON PAPER

Here is the money line to appease the mob: "We have concluded that the essay did not meet our standards and should not have been published."

"It shouldn't have been published!" Perhaps The Times should change its catchphrase and make those words appear in every edition of the document.

More from Opinion

The appeasement continued by complaining about "the tone of the essay", saying that "in some places it is unnecessarily harsh and falls short of the reflective approach that promotes useful debate."

Wow, "unnecessarily hard?" Our cities are burning and looting, including New York, where this parody of journalism is published, but let's not be unnecessarily tough.

The newspaper did not hide the reason for its weakening. It's there in the first sentence: "This essay received strong criticism from many readers (and many colleagues at the Times), prompting editors to review the piece and the editing process."

The parenthesis says it all. Coddled Times staff were angry that someone expressed an opinion they disagreed with.

The result is that the far-left Times, one of the nation's most influential media outlets, is being pushed into total madness.

You can't have that in The Times, where even supposedly right-leaning employees regularly take left positions. Columnist Bret Stephens, whom Times employees seem to despise for being right-wing, hates the Second Amendment as much as he is a declared "Never Trumper". His most recent article was titled, "Donald Trump is our National Catastrophe."

But you never have enough left for The Times now. The newspaper had already capitulated Thursday night, alleging that Cotton's opinion piece "did not meet the newspaper's standards" in a separate article. Spokeswoman Eileen Murphy claimed "that a hasty editorial process led to the publication of an opinion piece that did not meet our standards."

This was not the first time that executive editor Dean Baquet cringed in front of the Times mob. In August, the newspaper published a five-word headline that was skewered by the left, especially in The Times. The headline simply said: "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

The headline was changed several times, and then Baquet held an embarrassing staff meeting where he was criticized for not being liberal enough. He admitted "that our readers and some of our staff encourage us when we face Donald Trump, but they make fun of us when we face Joe Biden."

Things have unfolded since then, which explains the latest freakout. Opinion editor Bari Weiss described the conflict as "the civil war within the New York Times between the (mostly young) and the (mostly over 40) liberals."

The result is that the far-left Times, one of the nation's most influential media outlets, is being pushed into total madness. "They call it 'security', in which people's right to feel emotionally and psychologically secure prevails over what were previously considered core liberal values, such as freedom of expression," Weiss explained.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She is perfect. The left of the United States has been radicalized in ways that we have only seen in places like Cuba, Venezuela and the former USSR. It's not just the troublemakers on the streets. It is people who claim to report on the news objectively. They knelt and bowed before their awake employees, deciding that the voices of the opposition are not welcome … because they are scary.

Every fight in the near future will be like this: one of security versus freedom. And The Times no longer pretends to believe in freedom, just surrender.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY DAN GAINOR