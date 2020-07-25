Dan Gainor: Sandmann, a student at Covington Catholic High School, receives justice when the Washington Post settles a lawsuit

Justice is a dish that is served cold, but it is much more enjoyable with a side of vegetables, especially the ones that have the presidents printed on them.

It appears that Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann received both Friday when he settled his lawsuit against The Washington Post. We don't know how much, but you can bet he got a lot of greens because the Post was wrong.

Very wildly.

Sandmann was unintentionally catapulted from the darkness of high school into an Internet bombing in January 2019 during the annual March for Life in Washington.

During a strange series of events, several members of a group called the Black Hebrew Israelites booed Sandmann and his fellow students. Sandmann was then confronted by Native American activist Nathan Phillips, who played a drum inches from Sandmann's face.

Sandmann did not move. He did not say anything controversial or bad. He stood there with class and smiled. And for that horrible "crime of the face" was crossed by the media and social networks. The Post was particularly appalling for the teenager because he was white, masculine, and wore a red "Make America Great Again" cap.

Press coverage was initially based on a short video that distorted the event. That didn't stop some news organizations from continuing to criticize Sandmann after longer versions of the video appeared. It was one of the ugliest internet attacks in recent memory.

Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart unjustifiably attacked the innocent teenager in multiple columns. One column was titled: "Nothing justifies what the Covington students did." Strange choice of words since Covington students did nothing wrong.

Still, Capehart's hateful protest said: "Sandmann's actions and those of his classmates were those of disrespectful children towards an adult."

Capehart followed that up with a column dedicated to Sandmann's smile: "Time to face Covington's" smile "" Oh no, not a smile! The smile became a cultural metaphor. "Sandmann's smile struck me as the reverse of Kavanaugh's frown," Capehart wrote, linking the event to the recent Supreme Court nomination fight.

Capehart seemed haunted by the fact that Sandmann was white and masculine. The incident was about "white men's right." "Ask anyone who is not straight, white, and masculine what they see in that smile, and it will most likely open up a world of pain," Capehart wrote.

Capehart was not the only Post staff member who crossed paths with an innocent high school student. Fashion critic Robin Givhan hated Sandmann and anyone who dared to wear a MAGA hat. Putting on the hat was "an inflammatory statement of identity," he wrote.

The Post, who loves identity politics from the left, couldn't handle the idea that someone wanted to identify with the right.

Givhan wrote: "Wearing a MAGA hat is wrapping yourself in a Confederate flag." She said it was "so pitiful and ugly". He even rebuked Sandmann for not running away from the confrontation that he did not start. "Sandmann did not seem to consider whether it really was the right thing to do," he wrote.

The newspaper even described the confrontation as "a reminder of 500 years of conflict" between Catholics and Native Americans. A minor incident became one more reason for the Post to attack Catholics.

The post agreement is Sandmann's second claim. He has already decided on the horrible treatment he received from CNN. It still has six more lawsuits filed against other media outlets.

Sandmann remained elegant in victory. He tweeted: "Today I turned 18 and WaPo settled my lawsuit." He thanked his followers and said: "I still have more to do."

You can bet it does. He reminded Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of that fact, tweeting: "The fight is not over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don't hold your breath @Jack. "

Conservative actor James Woods congratulated the young "hero" and mocked the losing press at a tweet: "So @WashingtonPost learns that producing fake news is not only negligible, it's also expensive!"

If the Post were a legitimate news organization, I would learn from this episode. Heck, the newspaper's leaders would even invite Sandmann to teach his staff about not rushing to judge and not hating people because of their race or gender. Capehart, in particular, could benefit from that.

But that level of professionalism wouldn't appease leftists in the newsroom or on Twitter, which requires so much coverage. Instead, we can expect the Mail to simply lurk and try to find its next victim.

