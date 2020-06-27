Dan Hurley & # 39; pumped & # 39; UConn is back in the Big East

Simply discussing what November will be like, you can hear the excitement in Dan Hurley's voice.

The potential you see. The possibilities that exist. UConn's promise to return to the Big East. It is no wonder that at the end of every Zoom meeting with his team, he asks his players if they are ready for the powerful league.

"He's excited," said Tyler Polley, the senior in a phone interview.

Even during the summer, with the new coronavirus pandemic delaying summer training, the buzz is back in Storrs, Connecticut, and for good reason. UConn rejoined the Big East after seven rebellious seasons in the American Athletic Conference, and will do so with the kind of talented roster the show was known for before leaving the league.

"People can't wait for the season to start," said Hurley. Connecticut basketball is the state's professional sports team. … It really is like the perfect storm for us. We are making great progress and we are back in a league that our fans can identify with and get excited about the matchups. If fans aren't allowed in the games, then they can knock down the doors. "

The Huskies closed the season by winning 9 of 11 games to finish 19-12 in the virus-shortened season, their most wins since the 2015-16 season, and return to two of their top three scorers in the freshman team of All-AAC James Bouknight and Polley. Added transfer of sit-out R.J. Howard's Cole, a lead guard who averaged 21.4 points and 6.4 assists in 2018-19, and the Big East's second recruiting class with four-star recruits Adam Sanogo and Andre Jackson. Add the expected return in January of impressive striker Akok Akok, who is progressing well since a left Achilles tendon rupture, and the list is leaking with professional potential.

"We are well positioned to look more like UConn should look next year," said Hurley, the former Wagner and Rhode Island coach.

It should be noted that although the basketball program seems to be going in a positive direction. The school will eliminate men's cross country, men's swimming and driving, men's tennis and women's rowing teams due to virus-related budget cuts after the 2020-21 academic year. There will also be a 15 percent cut in the athletic department's budget and the reduction of selected scholarships, announced President Thomas Katsouleas.

The only thing that went wrong for the UConn basketball team this offseason is the virus, which everyone is dealing with. He has forced Hurley and his staff to train from afar, meeting the team up to three times a week at Zoom.

To prepare for the Grand Orient, Hurley is having his players watch a movie of his new conference opponents and study scouting reports. They're also receiving mental training, required to read "Why the Best Are Best," from former NBA and college coach Kevin Eastman, watching documentaries and listening to podcasts about racial inequality, and listening to guest speakers like Caron Butler. .

"We are doing things that the teams are not doing with these meetings," Polley said. "I think we are going to be ready. We are trying to put an advantage over the competition."

The return to the Grand Orient, announced last June, has already paid dividends in recruitment circles. Jackson and Sanogo cannot be Huskies otherwise. But now comes the difficult part, winning at this level. UConn has failed to finish higher than fifth in the AAC in the past six years, but is in a much better place entering Hurley's third season. The past two years have given him and his staff the opportunity to create their own culture and enhance the talent base. The Huskies do not plan to tiptoe into their new terrain, the league he called "perhaps the best" in the nation.

"We hope," said Hurley, "to do even better."