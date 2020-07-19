Dan Snyder must accept mistakes after Washington report bombing: Mark Cuban

As the owner of a team that "has made many mistakes," Mark Cuban is imploring Dan Snyder to publicly acknowledge what he did wrong.

Cuban, whose Dallas Mavericks were accused by team employees of sexual misconduct and misogyny across the organization in a 2018 Sports Illustrated report, discussed the recent Washington Post report in which more than a dozen women described having been sexually harassed and / or subjected to a hostile work environment by the Washington NFL team and the importance of Snyder to demonstrate responsibility for what happened on his watch.

Following the accusations against the Mavericks, Cuban donated $ 10 million to women's organizations and issued a public apology. The NBA did not punish Cubans, but determined that it did not pay enough attention to the culture of its franchise.

"If you know Dan Snyder, if you are involved with the Redskins, if you connect with them, tell Dan and tell his top management that you must recognize what you did well and what you did wrong," Cuban said on Radio SiriusXM. “You have to accept the mistakes you made. That is painful. I make many mistakes. And that's the only way this is going to be resolved. "

Cuban reflected on his reaction when the deeply troubling report on the Mavericks was released.

"I literally started crying," Cuban said. "I was so upset."

Snyder released a statement after the report was released and wrote a letter, along with his wife, to team employees, but has not yet offered a public apology or participated in an interview about the allegations. The Snyders reportedly apologized in the letter and asked their employees to help "build a better organizational culture." Snyder has hired a law firm to conduct an independent review of the organization.

"We need to improve and now is the time," said the letter.