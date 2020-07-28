Dana Stubblefield, former 49ers star, convicted of rape

A former San Francisco 49ers star was convicted of raping a woman described as mentally retarded while using a weapon at her northern California home in the spring of 2015, according to a report.

Dana Stubblefield, 49, now facing a 15-year life sentence, was convicted of rape by force, oral intercourse by force and false imprisonment after a nine-month trial, the bureau of the Santa Clara County District Attorney.

“This was a triumph of resilience. The victim has struggled all her life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for it, who are we fighting for? District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "It has been a long journey for this remarkable woman and we are grateful to the jury for bringing her closure and, for our community, justice after an excessive and violent crime."

The woman, then 31, traveled to the Stubblefield home on April 9, 2015 to interview for a childcare job. Investigators say he left after 20 minutes, but returned when Stubblefield texted him saying he wanted to pay for his time.

After raping her, investigators said Stubblefield gave her $ 80 and let her go. The woman immediately went to the Morgan Hill Police Department and reported the rape, prosecutors said. Her lawyers denied that the woman had a disability that prevented her from accepting consensual sex.

Stubblefield was a defensive tackle for 11 seasons. In 1993 he was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with 10.5 sacks, and in 1997 he was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year by The Associated Press after recording 15 sacks.

Stubblefield was ranked 26th overall in the first round, and played in the Pro Bowl in 1994 and 1995. His last season was with the Oakland Raiders in 2003.