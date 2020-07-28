Dana Stubblefield, former NFL player, convicted of rape







Dana Stubblefield, 49, was convicted of luring a woman with a developmental disability to her Morgan Hill home in April 2015 with the promise of a childcare job after contacting her via a childcare website children's. He faces 15 years of life in prison.

The former defensive tackle, who was with the 49ers for seven years, was found guilty by a jury accused of forcible rape with a firearm, forcible intercourse, and false imprisonment, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office. Santa Clara County. He was acquitted of other charges of rape by a person unable to consent and oral intercourse by a person unable to consent.

Stubblefield was sent to prison without bail after the verdict was read.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen called the ruling a "triumph of resilience" in a statement released Monday.