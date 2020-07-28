Dana Stubblefield, former NFL player, convicted of rape

Dana Stubblefield, 49, was convicted of luring a woman with a developmental disability to her Morgan Hill home in April 2015 with the promise of a childcare job after contacting her via a childcare website children's. He faces 15 years of life in prison.
The former defensive tackle, who was with the 49ers for seven years, was found guilty by a jury accused of forcible rape with a firearm, forcible intercourse, and false imprisonment, according to the U.S. District Attorney's Office. Santa Clara County. He was acquitted of other charges of rape by a person unable to consent and oral intercourse by a person unable to consent.
Stubblefield was sent to prison without bail after the verdict was read.
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen called the ruling a "triumph of resilience" in a statement released Monday.
"The victim has struggled all her life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient," said Rosen. "If we are not fighting for her, who are we fighting for? It has been a long journey for this remarkable woman and we are grateful to the jury for providing her with a little closure and, for our community, justice after excessive and excessive violence. Crime . "
Allen Sawyer, a Stubblefield attorney, said he "firmly believes" that his client is innocent. They plan to appeal the ruling.
He also said that there were "unprecedented jury trial circumstances" due to Covid-19 that inhibited Stubblefield from receiving fair due process.
"It was very difficult for jurors to try to remember what evidence was presented months ago," Sawyer told CNN on Monday. "The jury was on the panel in January and was detained for two months because of Covid, then detained again for weeks."
Sawyer said it is a "very difficult time" for his client and family, but Stubblefield is "tough."
Stubblefield was the 49ers' first draft pick in 1993. From 1993 to 2003, he spent a total of seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, three years with the Washington Football Team, and one year with the Oakland Raiders as a defensive tackle.