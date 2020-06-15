Dana White beats boxing promoter Bob Arum after last UFC event in Las Vegas

UFC President Dana White shot legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum after the company's latest event held in Las Vegas without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

White was responding to Arum's criticism of trying to get back to normal quickly in the midst of the pandemic. Top Rank Boxing returned to ESPN days before the UFC event on Saturday night, drawing 370,000 viewers on Tuesday and 311,000 on Thursday, according to Boxing Scene.

White noted that.

"A lot of people are watching, this is everyone's time to shine," he said. "Sport is on another level now, you know what I mean? When we started on ESPN, if you look at the ESPN totem, you had NFL, Major League Baseball, NBA, these guys, right? And we were down like … we were a notch above Cornhole. Agree? We now sit in a much better place on the ESPN totem than when we signed this agreement a year and a half ago.

“By the way, Cornhole almost beat Top Rank the other night for his fights. So congratulations to Top Rank. Bob Arum, say hi. Good work, Bob. You are a brilliant king. You're an Idiot.

Arum had previously told Boxing Scene that White's arrogant attitude about the return "does no one any good."

The UFC was the first American sport to return and has had no major problems since then. The company plans to organize international fights on its Isle of Fight soon.