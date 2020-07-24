"Dancing With the Stars" eyes begin in September with COVID-19 protections

EXCLUSIVE: "Dancing With the Stars" is looking to go into production in September as ABC and BBC Studios work through the health and safety protocols that will allow the competition format to light up the dance floor this year.

The show, which is based on the BBC format "Strictly Come Dancing", is entering its 29th season with former "America & # 39; s Next Top Model" presenter Tyra Banks, now hosting and producing executives.

In recent years, the series has traditionally aired in mid-September, so the hope is that COVID-19 won't take too long. The program has been scheduled for 8-10 p.m. put on Monday nights on ABC's fall calendar.

However, sources close to ABC and BBC Studios warn that the schedule is fluid and continually evolving with nothing imminent as a result of the continuing nature of the virus. These sources tell Deadline that they are still finding out if the show can go live.

It is understood that the production team is actively working and presenting its planned safety procedures to unions and guilds, although it is too early in the process to obtain full approval.

As expected, the program will observe all COVID-19 production guidelines, such as social distancing, temperature controls, and masks.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke told Deadline that BBC Studios had taken lessons from other territories where the show occurs.

"I have seen the presentation by the producers of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; on how we plan to produce this show, after COVID and with the current health regulations because they have the advantage of doing it in other territories and I am far impressed by the ingenuity and care that are producing it, "he said. "We are bringing all those innovations to the American broadcast. I am very confident in his plan. "

Former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe is the first star to line up to dance the show.

Banks replaces Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, who left the show, and she will be the executive producer alongside Andrew Llinares.

This occurs when other entertainment shows start to stand up; Fremantle recently produced an episode of NBC's "America’s Got Talent" in Simi Valley and ABC's “Card Sharks” is back in production. Fox's "MasterChef" is considering an October reboot for its next season. "