Daniel Espinosa de Morbius will direct the biographical film about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Daniel Espinosa will direct the biographical film about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Good Films Collective has begun putting together a number of projects with big names, including a biographical film focusing on the murder of Saudi-born dissident Jamal Khashoggi with Daniel Espinosa (Morbid) attached to direct, according to the deadline.

The film, titled The execution, It will be a "narrative drama"He focused on the background events that led to the murder of Khashoggi, who was a Washington Post columnist killed and dismembered after entering the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul to obtain a marriage license and will explore the motives behind the murder and its aftermath. of his death.

The project is scheduled to be written by Kon Tiki screenwriter Petter Skavlan and directed by Espinosa, with the head of Good Films Collective, Miriam Segal, prepared to produce the project for her independent study.

After debuting in 2010 with the critically acclaimed crime thriller, Easy moneyEspinosa made her English debut with the 2012 action thriller Safe house starring Denzel Washington (Equalizer 2) and Ryan Reynolds (Free boy), which opened up to mixed reviews and a strong box office return, and was initially slated to return for a sequel that has since languished in development hell. After continuing with the historic thriller flop Child 44, Espinosa returned to the big-budget fare with 2017 sci-fi horror Lifetime, reuniting him with Reynolds, who received generally positive reviews from critics and a modest box office return.

Their next effort is featured in the next installment of Sony's Marvel Universe, Morbid, starring Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) as Marvel's titular vampiric antihero, currently slated for release on March 19, 2021.

