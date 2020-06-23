Daniel Hoffman: China's assault on Texas: This project threatens US national security. USA

During testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July 2019, FBI Director Christopher Wray emphasized: "There is no country that presents a more severe counterintelligence threat at this time than China."

Espionage has been a critical tool in which the Secretary General of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, has trusted to impose the control of the older Orwell brothers over the Chinese population and mount increasingly aggressive policies in the confrontation with States. United and their allies.

Xi has deliberately transformed what was once an intertwined and symbiotic economic relationship with the United States into the most palpable competition of great power. China is militarizing the South China Sea; stealing our intellectual property, as well as military and commercial secrets; and sending its students, businessmen, and intelligence officers to flood the area with spy operations targeting our academic institutions, the private sector, and national security officials.

China's voluntary effort to conceal the outbreak and severity of the coronavirus, while rejecting any kind of transparent collaboration against this global pandemic, exposed even deeper lines of failure in the highly unpleasant relationship between the United States and China.

China threatens Taiwan and democracy activists in Hong Kong exploits its "Belt and Road Initiative" as cover for debt trap diplomacy to project global influence, and without knowing limits, blatantly attacks the Wild West American.

The specific location in Xi's crosshairs is the iconic border landscape, framed by the pristine Devils River and the legendary Pecos River, on the western Texas border of Val Verde County.

As of 2015, GH America Investment Group purchased more than 130,000 acres of property in Val Verde County. GH America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xinjiang-based Guanghui Industry Investment Group. Xinjiang is known for its so-called "re-education" camps, where China detains Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities against their will and violates their human rights.

In addition to gathering intelligence on US border security operations. USA And connecting to Texas' critical infrastructure, China could use the Sun Wind Farm as a cover to gather intelligence at nearby Laughlin Air Force Base.

Elected local officials and organizations dedicated to the protection, conservation and preservation of Val Verde County have expressed reasonable concern about GH America's plans to erect the Blue Hills wind farm, using some of the tallest onshore turbines in the country in the land he bought. I am a retired CIA officer and not a biologist, so I will leave it to scientists for the most authoritative assessment of the extent to which the construction of GH America would decimate the fragile ecosystem, obstruct migration routes, disrupt the flows of groundwater and it would degrade. Water quality in this area.

But I will sound the alarms about the threats to our national security by GH America and the gentlemen of the Chinese Communist Party. Sun Guangxin, founder and director of the Xinjiang Guanghui Industry Investment Group, served in the Chinese People's Liberation Army and was vice president of the Xinjiang Provincial Youth Federation. Having maintained a close relationship with the leadership of the Communist Party of China, Sun is one of the 200 richest businessmen in China.

Xi could allow Sun the independence to earn a staggeringly high income, but if Sun is like any other Chinese businessman, then he is also on the hook to serve as a substitute against China's adversaries, especially the US. USA According to the 2015 China National Intelligence Law, "All organizations and citizens must support, cooperate, and collaborate in national intelligence work." Sun reportedly overpaid for land in Val Verde County and Blue Hills Wind appears to be their only renewable energy project in the US. USA

In addition to gathering intelligence on US border security operations. USA And by connecting to Texas' critical infrastructure, including its power grid, China could use Sun's wind farm company as a cover to gather information on nearby Laughlin Air Force Base, which is the main Air Force training facility and graduates hundreds of pilots per year.

Under the leadership of National Security Adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien, the US Committee on Foreign Investment. USA (CFIUS) should review GHA's purchase of this land, given its proximity to a US military installation. USA In a surprisingly similar case, President Obama prevented the Chinese from building wind turbines near a military installation in Oregon.

In addition, Congress should determine whether Sun or one of its associates could fall into the category of Chinese officials, for whom President Trump has just signed legislation demanding sanctions for the repression of Uighurs.

Unlike cloak-and-dagger espionage, China's infamous attack on our national security interests in the great state of Texas endangers us with the naked eye.

With a growing consensus on the need to confront Xi's aggression, Democrats and Republicans must defend our national territory from China's invasion of our sovereignty, before our nation suffers the dire consequences.

