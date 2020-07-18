On July 26, 2014, US Embassy personnel safely evacuated Tripoli in a ground convoy to Tunisia during an intensely kinetic period of the Libyan civil war.

Rival militias repeatedly launched rockets and heavy weapons in the 13 days before the entire cadre of embassy personnel made the dangerous thirty-hour journey through hostile territory in the Sahara desert.

This is the impressive story that former CIA officer Sarah M. Carlson relates in her new book "In the Dark of War: A CIA Officer's Internal Account of the American Evacuation of Libya."

The evacuation was the culmination of Carlson's one-year deployment to Tripoli, during which he served detrimentally with great distinction.

He was part of a dedicated and talented team, which compiled strategic information on Libya's political turmoil, as well as tactical information on terrorists and militias operating with impunity.

He had begun serving as Chief of the CIA's Middle East Division a few months before four of our colleagues were killed during the September 2012 terror attack on the Benghazi diplomatic post.

I had the privilege of supporting Carlson and his extraordinary team, fulfilling a critical mission in jeopardy.

The daughter of a military family preacher, Carlson was the self-styled "geek-in-residence" of the Tripoli station, an Arab linguist and consummate counter-terrorism analyst whom CIA officers and the ambassador trusted for daily sessions on Libya's dangerous battle space.

An avid nature lover with a passion for adventure, a skilled EMT and archery expert, she was also known for being "quietly fierce."

Carlson ruthlessly focused on the mission of detecting, analyzing, and preventing threats to our people in the country and our homeland.

From assessing vulnerabilities in the exfiltration route to being alert to threats during the journey, Carlson helped ensure that the evacuation went smoothly.

Carlson tracked and analyzed the fight ever closer to the embassy over the course of his year of service.

He expressed concern over the lack of clarity about the U.S. objectives, especially after Libyan National Army Field Marshal Commander Khalifa Haftar launched Operation Dignity in May 2014, with simultaneous attacks on pro-Islamic militants in Benghazi and the Libyan parliament.

Haftar had become the key power broker in eastern Libya following the overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Carlson's commitment to the mission never wavered despite his frustration with America's foreign policy, just as many of my generation's CIA agents who deployed to Iraq criticized our failure to secure peace with a plan. post-reconstruction cash after winning the war.

Iranian militias and al Qaeda took advantage of the power vacuum to create a toxic Petri dish of sectarian conflict, which threatens Iraq's existence as a nation-state to this day.

Libya is now caught up in a power struggle and a power war involving terrorists, tribal militias and foreign mercenaries seeking power and control over Libya's oil wealth.

Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates back Haftar, while Turkey and Qatar back the Tripoli-recognized, UN-recognized National Accord government.

Russia has deployed thousands of its Wagner mercenaries, as well as fighter jets, in Libya, where it has access to two air bases.

Terrorists, including the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and Ansar al Sharia, have taken full advantage of Libya's power vacuum and the resulting ungoverned space to grow exponentially.

Carlson was deeply honored to serve on the front lines, along with her military comrades, from the State Department, and from the U.S. Intelligence Community.

If your experience was like the one I had during my multiple terms of service in the war zone, then some of your colleagues had voted for the President and others had not. But exercising our civic duty was completely separate from our commitment to the oath we made to support and defend the constitution and serve the mission without any bias.

Aware that the President considers other factors besides intelligence, especially political realities when making executive decisions, CIA officers focus singularly on recruiting spies, stealing secrets, and delivering the most accurate and apolitical analytical judgments based on a exhaustive analysis of all sources.

Carlson and his colleagues may not have had the impact on American policy they wanted, but they excelled at their most important mission, ultimately the only one over which they had real control, to evacuate safely.

Experiencing PTSD after his shift in Libya, Carlson decided to leave the CIA and start a whole new life.

His cut-off CIA career is a warning to top government officials about how ineffective politics threatens not only our national security but also the retention of our intelligence professionals, whose exceptional motivation to serve and sacrifice is not without limits.

