In June 2016, I returned home from a mission serving as a stationmaster in a war zone in South Asia. My first stop after reconnecting with my wife and children was a visit to Boston to see my father, then in the last year of his life.

Parkinson's disease, from which he had been suffering for almost a decade, had severely paralyzed his mobility but had done nothing to decrease his mental acuity, sense of humor, and love for his family.

My dad taught me how to ski. We spent all of our vacations and many weekends together skiing in New England since I was 4 years old. It was his passion and the most sacred time of father and son that we would spend together.

At the end of each day of skiing, Dad told me we were about to take our "penultimate run." We both knew that that meant we were about to ski our last race of the day and head home. But Dad always taught me never to let my guard down. He wanted me to stay focused on skiing and avoid losing focus, especially in that "last" race.

I took dad's advice very seriously during my CIA career, when it was so important to keep my focus, especially when stress and fatigue combined to challenge my attention to detail.

Even on the last day of a grueling yearlong tour in a dangerous Middle East war zone, during which my colleagues and I had worked in a detrimental way with very little sleep, I reminded myself that it was my "penultimate day" in the country.

In the fall of 2016, I was commissioned to run a spy operation. As I was preparing to go abroad, I told my wife that I thought this might be my "penultimate mission." After everything went smoothly, I was ready to move on.

My father's joy at my return from each task, perhaps especially the last one because by then I was married and had two children, was unlimited.

My father was always stoic, but he strongly supported my career at the CIA. His college classmate was the late Richard Welch, who was murdered on 17 November by the Greek terrorist group outside his home in Athens, where he served as stationmaster in 1975. I never knew how much my father cared about me. In private. You probably thought it wouldn't do us any good to reveal your concern.

There is no better consolation for a father than when a son returns home safely or when a son welcomes his father after a dangerous assignment.

Transitions are difficult. I had moved from one global hot spot to another over the course of my career, but leaving the CIA for a new life outside of the world of espionage would be no less transformative.

So I turned once again to my father for help and advice.

My father and I spent a lot of time together during my regular visits home in the months leading up to his death. We remember the past, share the latest news, and together we consider my options for the future, including how it would affect my wife and children.

A month and a half after my retirement, my father passed away in April 2017.

Every year on Father's Day, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for being a son and for being a father. As it was for my father, the most sacred thing I will do in my life is raise my children.

And so it is on this day when I also remember my fallen comrades who served their country, parents and children who gave their lives to a grateful nation and tragically denied anything close to half a century that I had the privilege of sharing with my father. . together on this earth

