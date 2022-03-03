If you’re looking for a mind-blowing experience, look no further than Daniel Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All at Once series. The movie is a must-watch for anyone who loves science fiction and action at the same time.

A24 released a new poster of the movie

Today, A24 shared a trippy poster for their approaching multiversal action film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. The mind-bending and multicolored image depicts the world of the film’s main lead, Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh) as it begins to spin into diverse realities. Also marked in the image are characters depicted by Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Proving a challenge to concentrate your eye on just one thing, the poster includes a raccoon, tiny doggy, bottle of orange soda, wrenches, numerous eyeballs, and more, all falling around between the different worlds of the film’s main character.

What is Everything Everywhere All at Once about?

Everything Everywhere All at Once revolves around Evelyn, a woman, who like numerous of us, is hustling to complete her annual taxes. Things in her humdrum life take a turn for the exciting when she learns how to enter memories and experiences held by other versions of herself across the multiverse

Who is in the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once?

The movie is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. It is written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The movie is produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, and Jonathan Wang.

The cast includes,

Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a woman who exists across multiple universes

Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, Evelyn’s daughter

Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang, Evelyn’s husband

James Hong as Mr Wang, Evelyn’s father

Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdra, an IRS inspector

Jenny Slate

Harry Shum Jr.

Andy Le

Brian Le

Audrey Wasilewski

What is the cast saying about Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Michelle Yeoh said, “It is a very special film with a very important message.”

Stephanie Hsu said, “I loved Daniel’s Everything Everywhere All at Once movie because it was so different from anything else I had ever seen.”

Ke Huy Quan said, “The movie is really funny and also has a lot of heart.”

James Hong said, “I was blown away by the sheer genius of the filmmaking.”

Jamie Lee Curtis said, “Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the most original and inventive films I have ever seen.”

Jenny Slate said, “The movie is really sweet and also really sad.”

Harry Shum Jr. said, “I loved everything about this movie.”

Andy Le said, “This is the best movie I have seen in a long time.”

As you can see, Everything Everywhere All at Once has something for everyone. Whether you are looking for a film that is funny, heartwarming, or simply original, this series is sure to please. So what are you waiting for? Go check it out! You won’t be disappointed.

Why you should watch Everything Everywhere All at Once?

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a series of short films by Daniel Kwan that explores the human condition in all its forms. From love and loss to joy and sorrow, Kwan’s films capture the essence of what it means to be alive. Through his unique lens, we are given an intimate look into the lives of everyday people as they struggle with the ups and downs of life.

The universe is so much bigger than you realize. @A24 presents EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE, a @Daniels film starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Only in Theaters March 25! #EverythingEverywhere pic.twitter.com/0pIXy5KeVO — Everything Everywhere (@allatoncemovie) December 14, 2021

Kwan’s work is not only incredibly moving but also incredibly funny. His films are sure to make you laugh, cry, and think about the world in a whole new way. Everything Everywhere All at Once is a must-see for any film lover.

When is the movie coming?

The movie is all set to release by A24 on March 25, 2022. Make sure you catch up with the premier.