Daniel Lee's execution may continue, federal appeals court rules

A federal appeals court ruled Sunday that the first federal execution in nearly two decades can proceed as scheduled on Monday, reversing an order from a lower court that had delayed execution over concerns about the coronavirus.

Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, was scheduled to die Monday of a lethal injection in federal prison in Indiana for the 1996 murders of an arms dealer, the dealer's wife, and their 8-year-old daughter in Arkansas.

Chief District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ruled in Indiana on Friday that the execution would be delayed due to concerns from the victims' family about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Justice Department (DOJ) argued that the judge's order misinterpreted the law and asked the appeals court to immediately overturn the ruling.

The appeals court found that the victims' family claim "lacks a questionable legal basis and is therefore frivolous."

The Justice Department also argued that while the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has taken steps to accommodate the family and implemented additional security protocols due to the pandemic, the family's concerns "do not outweigh the public interest in finally complying with the sentence legally imposed in this case. "

The appeal came after a BOP staff member involved in preparing for the execution tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Justice Department said the development would not mean an additional delay in the government's schedule because the worker had not been in the execution chamber and had not contacted anyone on the specialized team sent to the prison to handle the execution.

Relatives would travel thousands of miles and witness the execution in a small room where the recommended social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus is virtually impossible. There are currently four confirmed cases of coronavirus among inmates at Terre Haute Prison, according to federal statistics, and one inmate there has died.

The victims' family had argued that they were not trying to revoke Lee's death sentence, but were "seeking to exercise their legal rights to attend Lee's execution, so that they can be together at that time while mourning their losses." "According to the presentation.

The family says they will appeal to the Supreme Court because the government allegedly forces them to compromise their safety by scheduling Lee's execution amid the pandemic.

Still, the family hopes there will never be an execution. They have asked the Justice Department and President Trump not to move forward with the execution and have long called for Lee to be sentenced to life in prison.

Relatives, including Earlene Branch Peterson, who lost her daughter and granddaughter in the murder, have argued that her pain is compounded by the urge to execute Lee in the midst of a pandemic. Peterson, who is 81 years old and has not left the county where he lives since February, was told by his doctor that he should not travel and that he should avoid contact with others as much as possible during the pandemic, according to the document.

"The plaintiffs face the unacceptable choice between exercising their right to witness the execution and risking exposing themselves to life-threatening illness," the family's attorneys wrote in an appeals court filing on Saturday.

Attorney General William Barr has told The Associated Press in recent days that he believes the Bureau of Prisons could "carry out these executions without being at risk." The agency has implemented a number of additional measures, including temperature controls and requiring witnesses to wear masks.

Fox News' William Mears and The Associated Press contributed to this report.