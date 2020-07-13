Daniel Lewis Lee: Judge blocks first federal execution in 17 years







Lee is scheduled to be executed on Monday, which would be the first federal execution in 17 years.

Judge Tanya Chutkan's mandate in Washington, DC, applies to three other death row inmates: Wesley Ira Purkey, Dustin Lee Honken, and Keith Dwayne Nelson.

The Justice Department appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Two other appeals seeking to delay execution are also pending in the Supreme Court. One refers to the family of Lee's victims who are concerned about traveling and going to federal prison during the coronavirus pandemic. The second refers to the evidence presented by prosecutors during their sentencing hearing.