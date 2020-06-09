Daniel Radcliffe responds to J.K. Rowling's gender tweets: "Transgender women are women"

Daniel Radcliffe is making his position clear.

On Saturday, "Harry Potter" scribe J.K. Rowling issued a handful of tweets in response to an article that mentions "menstruating people." Rowling responded by urging her to use the word "woman" instead of the phrase, annoying fans who accused her of ignoring transgender women.

Since then, Rowling, 54, has defended her position online and has faced even more backlash from fans.

Now Daniel Radcliffe, who starred in film adaptations of Rowling's hit young adult series, has published an essay on the subject.

The essay was published Monday on the website of The Trevor Project, a charity focused on crisis and suicide prevention within the LGBTQ community.

The 30-year-old actor began by explaining that his statement is not an indication of "internal struggle" between him and Rowling, but that he felt compelled to speak given the influence Rowling has had on his life.

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience in this area than Jo or I Radcliffe said.

The actor noted that "according to the Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and non-binary youth reported being discriminated against because of their gender identity."

Radcliffe said more must be done to support transgender and non-binary people to avoid invalidating their identities and causing "more harm."

The star then addressed fans who felt that the book series, which is riddled with themes of tolerance, acceptance and love, has little weight after Rowling's comments.

"To all the people who now feel that their experience with books has been tarnished or diminished, I deeply regret the pain these comments have caused them. I really hope that you do not completely lose what was valuable in these stories to you." he said, noting that learning something from a story is "sacred."