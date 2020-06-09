Daniel Radcliffe responds to J.K. Rowling's tweets on gender identity

Daniel Radcliffe, the star of the "Harry Potter" franchise, responded Monday to franchise creator J.K. Rowling's controversial tweets about gender identity are directed directly at fans who may have been in pain as they read the author's comments, which some labeled transphobic.

Rowling, who has often been criticized by the big Potter fan for her social media posts, sparked a backlash over the weekend after taunting a headline about "menstruating people."

"Hi @jk_rowling, using genderless language is about going beyond the idea that woman = uterus," Clue, a period tracking app, answered . "They once mocked feminists for wanting to change the sexist language, but now it's common to say firefighter instead of firefighter."

"What JK Rowling says is harmful and dangerous, and trans and non-binary witches and wizards deserve to feel welcome and loved in the damn Harry Potter community!" actress Tessa Netting wrote.

Radcliffe, who has no public presence on social media, wrote a heartfelt response to Rowling's comments in a blog post for The Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to suicide prevention among LGBTQ + youth.

"Transgender women are women," she wrote. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and runs counter to all advice given by professional healthcare associations that are far more experienced on this issue than either Jo (Rowling) or myself."

Rowling has not issued an apology. Although in a follow-up to her tweet on Saturday, she put quotation marks around words that had been called as part of the backlash, including "witches" and "TERF," meaning transsexual radical feminist.

"Times change. Hatred of women is eternal", she wrote

She followed up on that tweet with a three-part thread of tweets in which she defended her previous comments.

"If the sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex," he said. tweeted . "If sex is not real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to discuss their lives meaningfully. No it's hate to tell the truth. "

"The idea that women like me, who have been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they are vulnerable in the same way as women, that is, to male violence, 'hate'. trans people because they think that sex is real and has experienced consequences, it is silly, "he said in the second tweet

"I respect the right of every trans person to live in whatever way feels comfortable and authentic to them," she said. additional . "I would march with you if you were discriminated against for being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say that.

A representative for Rowling did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on Radcliffe's post and the outrage surrounding his tweet.

"It is clear that we have to do more"

Radcliffe began his post by stating that his comments are not "in a fight" between himself and Rowling, to whom he wrote that he is "indisputably responsible for the course my life has taken."

"According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and non-binary youth reported being discriminated against because of their gender identity," wrote Radcliffe, who said he has been "honored to work with" The Trevor Project during the last decade. "It is clear that we must do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and cause no further harm."

He then referred readers to the Trevor Project Guide to be an ally for transgender and non-binary youth, noting that "he is still learning how to be a better ally."

The 30-year-old actor specifically targeted fans of the Wizarding World, or "all the people who now feel that their experience with books has been tarnished or diminished."

"I deeply regret the pain these comments have caused you," he wrote. "I really hope you don't completely lose what was valuable in these stories to you. If these books taught you that love is the most powerful force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that the force is in the diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of purity lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, not binary or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life, so that's between you and the book you read, and it's sacred. "

Radcliffe is not the only celebrity to express his views on Rowling's tweet.

Katie Leung, who played the Potter character Cho Chang, tweeted : "So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes … (thread)" and then he linked up with a series of fundraising events for organizations working to promote the safety of black trans people.

Jonathan Van Ness of Netflix's "Queer Eye" also responded to the author.

"Trans women are women", Van Ness wrote , linking to Rowling's tweet. "Trans black people and non trans black people are discriminated against every day. They are dying. We are fighting for black people and trans people and are you doing this?"

History of controversial publications

Rowling has 14.5 million followers on Twitter, and her "Harry Potter" franchise has been celebrated for her acceptance messages. However, over the years, fans have expressed their disappointment with the author for her social media posts that sometimes project the opposite message.

In 2018, she was criticized for liking a user tweet that referred to "dressed men." A Rowling spokesman at the time told Newsweek that "it was a mistake." "I'm afraid J.K. Rowling had a goofy, middle-aged moment, and this isn't the first time he's dialed as holding his phone incorrectly!" the rep told the post.

In December Rowling disappointed the Harry Potter community after expressing support for Maya Forstater, a woman who lost a labor court over comments she made on social media about transgender people.

Forstater filed a lawsuit against the Center for Global Development and CGD Europe, a group of international development experts, after she lost her job as a researcher after comments on Twitter criticizing the UK government's plans to allow people self-identify their gender. In a sentence posted on Twitter Forstater said he believes "sex is a biological fact and it is immutable."

Rowling announced her support for Forstater at Twitter, writing : "Dress as you like. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any adult who accepts you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women to quit their job for claiming that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya # This is not it's a drill. "

The comments upset fans. "As a devoted Harry Potter fan who is also transgender, it was like a hit to the gut," wrote author Jackson Bird in an op-ed for the New York Times in December 2019. "Through her books, the Ms. Rowling helped teach a generation the power not only of tolerance, but of fierce acceptance and unconditional love. "

GLAAD, a non-profit organization dedicated to LGBTQ + issues, quoted Bird's opinion piece in response to Rowling's tweet this weekend.

"JK Rowling continues to align with an ideology that willingly distorts the facts about gender identity and people who are trans," the organization said. wrote . "In 2020, there is no excuse to attack trans people."