Daniel Snyder leads Redskins minority owners to sell stakes in team

Three minority owners of the Washington Redskins are seeking to sell their stakes in the team due to problems with Daniel Snyder, according to the Washington Post.

Entrepreneurs Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith are trying to ditch their combined piece of about 40 percent of the Redskins because "they are not happy to be partners" with Snyder, the team's owner, according to the report. They have hired a search company to search for potential buyers.

His decision comes with Snyder and the Redskins under increased pressure to rename the team with the country focused on human rights and social justice after George Floyd's murder at the hands of the police. The team is undergoing a "comprehensive review" of the name.

The Washington Post reported earlier Sunday that Snyder's inner circle is shrinking and led his team's advisers to work outside of the sport.

“He checks his Rolodex and calls people at random until he gets an opinion he likes. And he follows him, "said a former Snyder employee for seven years in the middle.