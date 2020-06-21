Daniel Turner: The carbon tax is a bad idea that would harm our economy and destroy jobs

At a time when the United States economy has been paralyzed by closings caused by the coronavirus pandemic and 45 million Americans have lost their jobs, we need huge economic stimuli and employment programs to get Americans back to work. . The last thing our country needs is a new tax that slows down our economic recovery and hiring.

But environmental fanatics have never let events get in the way of their radical policies to restructure our entire economy to be "green," so why start now?

Disregarding America's worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, the Green Crusaders continue their dream of taxing carbon dioxide emissions, apparently to curb climate change.

Lately, environmentalists have started calling their carbon tax a "fee," as if changing the name means it won't take money out of the pockets of individuals and companies. This is absurd. It makes as much sense as calling theft "income redistribution."

For decades, the environmental movement has tried to make the United States green. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden attempted to regulate the existence of a green America by offering billions of taxpayer dollars to green companies. And the two used the Environmental Protection Agency to impose costly and unnecessary regulations on American oil, natural gas, and coal companies, forcing the price of the energy we all depend on to rise.

Growing up in the 1980s during Ronald Reagan's presidency, I have imprinted on my soul the belief that taxes and government programs are never a solution. Reagan taught us the nine scariest words in the English language: "I'm from the government and I'm here to help." Government proposals aimed at improving life will generally worsen the situation.

An organization seeking to create a carbon tax called the Climate Leadership Council has even enlisted prominent Republicans in its ranks, including former Secretaries of State and Treasury James Baker III and George Schultz.

While these two men are prominent figures who demand respect and gratitude for their service to our nation, neither is an environmental or energy expert. They are simply wrong to seek approval of a destructive carbon tax.

I also criticized former New York City Mayor Michael Blomberg during his short campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination for his belief that taxes should be used to dictate behavior. If this idea, and the carbon dioxide tax it supports, is backed by a Republican or Democrat, it is bad policy in many ways.

Keep in mind that all of us (and all animals) emit carbon dioxide every time we breathe out. So we are not talking about toxic vapors coming out of factory chimneys: carbon dioxide has been part of our natural world since before humans inhabited Earth.

A carbon dioxide emissions tax would presumably not apply to all of us when we breathe out. Even the most fanatical environmentalist is not crazy enough to try. But it would apply to everything that uses fossil fuels for energy: cars, trucks, trains, planes, most power plants, factories, and more.

That would translate into higher costs to fill your vehicle's fuel tank, heat and cool your home, and keep the lights on, and to buy almost everything you buy. Factories, farmers and shops would have to pass the carbon tax on to consumers.

Meat prices have doubled in the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic. If they had doubled over to pay a carbon tax, would Americans rejoice in a moral victory or would they simply be burdened by the higher costs?

The Climate Leadership Council states that the money these taxes generate will be returned to the American people through dividend checks. The group claims that we will pay more in advance, but in the end we will get the money back from the Internal Revenue Service.

This proposal is a joke.

After all, this is the US government. And we all know how well you manage money. It does a great job of taking our money, but not spending it wisely.

President Reagan knew that. At the end of his presidency he warned us: "You cannot be for a big government, big taxes and a big bureaucracy, and still be for the little one." I saw that speech live on television. I was 13 years old

Carbon dioxide emissions are a global problem. The Paris Climate Agreement, the international agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions, recognizes this.

But China emits twice as much carbon dioxide as the United States, but has no plans to cut emissions, let alone adopt a carbon tax for any global benefit. China does not care about the rest of the world; We are still in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic because the communist country hides the truth of the outbreak.

In addition to China, most of the other countries also do not comply with the mandates of the Paris Climate Agreement, among them the main carbon dioxide emitters such as India, Iran, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Russia, the world's fourth-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, made no commitment at all. We can safely assume that the nation will not impose a carbon tax on itself.

The reason President Trump abandoned the Paris Climate Agreement was because he wisely understood that there is no point in punishing Americans with a costly new tax, while some of the world's largest emitters take no action.

China would certainly applaud the United States for imposing a carbon tax on us. Since 2000, nearly 4 million American jobs have been lost in China. Why? American policies made China more competitive and more attractive to companies.

Corporations are only looking to increase their profit margins. A carbon tax would send a signal to companies: Send even more American jobs to foreign countries. Corporations would go somewhere else and would do so without a second thought. They have done it before.

It took 28 years for the White House to have an occupant as skeptical of big government and as aggressive in cutting taxes and keeping jobs in the United States as Reagan, but now we have one.

Will that continue?

Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, is ahead in the polls. As president, you would punish the use of oil, natural gas, and coal. This would not stimulate innovation or reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It would simply make life more expensive and leave more Americans out of work.

As President Trump noted in his speech at his Tulsa rally on Saturday night, Biden relies on New York socialist representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the sponsor of the extremist Green New Deal, for advice on energy policy, naming her as co-chair. from your energy working group. This is like appointing a pacifist to head a national defense task force, or a vegan to lead a policy task force toward the meat industry. It spells disaster for the energy we all need.

A carbon tax is anti-freedom, anti-growth, and completely anti-Reagan. In his 1981 inaugural address, President Reagan told us that "government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem." He was right at the time and his opinion is still correct today.

