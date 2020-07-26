Daniel Turner: Why the & # 39; green & # 39; groups wealthy received taxpayer coronavirus relief funds?

Americans are desperate for economic opportunities. Since the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent economic shutdown, up to 40 million jobs have been lost and more than 100,000 small businesses have closed forever.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), Congress' central economic response to COVID-19, approved $ 521 billion in loans to help companies keep workers on their payrolls. Sadly, instead of helping Americans who need support the most, a significant chunk of that money is being used to push political agendas.

Environmental groups are some of the best-funded nonprofits in the country. The Sierra Club received more than $ 129 million in its last tax filing. The National Resources Defense Council $ 177 million. Earth Justice $ 102 million. Still, despite this massive income, they received $ 2 million to $ 5 million each in PPE funds. In total, a group of 43 environmental groups received up to $ 49.3 million.

Thanks to taxpayer funds, these groups did not have to draw on cash reserves or make difficult financial decisions or cuts that many of us, including my Power The Future organization, had to make. Intimidate by them.

One of these "green" groups, either "green" because of their environmental work or because they are full of money, the Rocky Mountain Institute employs at least 10 people who earn six figures and three who earn more than $ 300,000. Compare that to the median U.S. income of $ 48,000.

The Rocky Mountain Institute is based in Basalt, Colorado, where the average home costs more than $ 730,000. In comparison, the average price of a US home is $ 226,000.

The Rocky Mountain Institute headquarters, which boast of being a "dark green" office building, cost more than $ 13 million to build. Each employee has a heated electric chair, which costs $ 1,900. Its chairman of the board is also the managing partner of Fahr LLC, the umbrella entity of the former Democratic presidential candidate and the commercial, political, political and philanthropic efforts of billionaire Tom Steyer.

Is this the company that needed up to $ 5 million in PPP funds?

We should see what these groups do, after all, they took taxpayer funds.

The Michigan Conservation League League branch, which received PPE funds, is registering people to vote, promoting the Joe Biden campaign and supporting Democratic politicians. According to its latest tax return, the League generated more than $ 60 million in revenue.

With so much cash, why did the Michigan branch need taxpayer funds? It's simple: The national group is busy supporting Biden and spending $ 14 million to support his electoral effort. Thank you, taxpayers.

The Sierra Club is actively promoting Biden's disastrous and unsustainable energy plan. They have the bandwidth because the taxpayers contributed the payroll through the PPE.

Did you receive funds from PPE in order to promote the Joe Biden campaign?

The job of these green groups is to provide coverage for the radical Green New Deal, a brainchild of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., that would cost the typical American family a minimum of $ 74,287 in its first year of implementation. , and then at least $ 40,000 each year after that.

Green groups are willing to implement their politically driven agendas regardless of cost, and that's because they can afford it.

Green groups are willing to implement their politically driven agendas regardless of cost, and that's because they can afford it. They are separated from real America, where families are struggling to find work.

Environmental groups advocate for policies that hold low-income areas and minorities to pay more for energy, and advocate for energy programs that "primarily benefit the wealthy," according to studies by UC Berkeley and UCLA, respectively. These are energy consumers who are now predominantly unemployed and struggling to make ends meet financially. However, while promoting policies that increase families' bills in low-income areas, environmental groups have been receiving millions of dollars from the government despite their pockets.

Earlier this month, these same organizations actively worked to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project, a 600-mile channel to transport fractured gas from West Virginia through Virginia and North Carolina. The completion of this project directly cost 17,000 jobs and $ 2.7 billion in economic activity and growth. I wonder if the activists in their New York or San Francisco offices even think about life in rural America that they have ruined. On the other hand, people with heated chairs of $ 1,900 probably think of no one but themselves.

The fossil fuel industry generates billions of dollars in tax revenue. Green nonprofits have been awarded some of that money so that they can do their activism and have lofty thoughts in air-conditioned buildings in expensive neighborhoods. They get involved in politics without spending their own money, run ads for Biden without diving into the reserves, and push a socialist agenda without having to pay for it. He is cheeky and hypocritical, but much of the green agenda is.

Green activists should know that the same funds they received were generated by those who really work for a living. Men and women who produce something of value and contribute to the economy.

The next time these groups are tight on funds, they should do what we've all done: prioritize finances, cut expenses, make adjustments, and instead of taking taxpayer money to destroy taxpayer jobs, perhaps sell their elegant chairs.

