Daniel Webber’s 5 Best Movies & TV Shows (According To IMDb)

IMDb ranks the best movies and shows by Daniel Webber thus far, a talented Australian actor who thrives in the worlds of biographical adaptation and Marvel.

Pretty new to the Hollywood scene, Australian actor Daniel Webber has made a name for himself with the American public in the past five years. Playing everything from real life people to comic book characters, the actor seems to fit in well with whatever role he's playing.

Webber has consistently worked in Australian film and television since 2008, playing recurring roles on successful Australian television shows such as Devil's dust and At home and away. He made quite a stir in the United States when he starred opposite James Franco as Lee Harvey Oswald in the original Hulu series. 11.22.63. Perhaps best known for his recurring role as Lewis Wilson on Netflix The Punisher series, in just four short years, Webber found himself acting in the Netflix and Hulu originals, while remaining true to his independent roots. The actor seems to choose his roles very carefully and to play a wide range of characters. With nowhere else to go, here is our list of the top 5 Daniel Webber roles, ranked by their IMDb score.

5 5 Thumper (5.8)

This 2017 crime drama is a hidden gem and probably went unnoticed by most viewers. However, it may be Webber's crudest performance to date. In a story about low-income neighborhood friends who get involved with a dangerous drug dealer, the movie itself, as well as Webber's performance, serves as a warning story for teens who follow that path.

Webber's vulnerable and downplayed beaver was a highlight to many viewers and critics alike. Starring alongside Eliza Taylor, Pablo Schreiber, Ben Feldman and Lena Heady, Pickguard It certainly isn't Webber's most celebrated role. However, after viewing this presentation, it is clear why it appears on the list.

4 4 Escape from Pretoria (6.8)

Based on the real life prison break, Escape from Pretoria It tells the story of two political captives who escaped from prison during the apartheid era in South Africa. Webber plays Stephen Lee, an ANC member jailed for disturbing anti-government propaganda, in this race against time thriller.

In the most recent addition to the actor's filmography, it is clear that Webber felt right at home, especially considering that the film was shot entirely in South Australia. Starring alongside characters like Daniel Radcliffe, the two Daniels form an undoubtedly brilliant on-screen duo, making this movie a valuable addition to the list.

3 Dirt (7.0)

In another movie based on a true story, Webber finds himself playing another real-life figure in this original Netflix biographical film about the history of rock band Mötley Crüe. One would think playing the rock legend Vince Neil would be a bit intimidating, but Webber's acting seems both effortless and well researched.

Here, Webber tries to prove being part of a more ensemble cast with many other new and future actors, including Douglas Booth, Iwan Rheon, and Machine Gun Kelly. Although The dirt You may not have received the amount of critical acclaim, such as Rocketman or Bohemian RhapsodyIt remains a very solid biographical film with excellent performances throughout. While this movie isn't the actor's most prominent performance to date, with Mötley Crüe's enduring popularity and Neil himself praising Webber's portrayal, it's easy to see why this movie is rated higher than some of his others. papers.

2 11.22.63 (8.2)

One thing is for sure, Daniel Webber must enjoy portraying real life personalities. Number two on this list finds the actor playing another historical figure in 11.22.63. This time, in Webber's first major on-screen role in the United States, he plays John F. Kennedy's assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald. In his first role in the United States, Webber really impacts this Emmy-nominated Hulu original series from executive producers J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

Webber is starring alongside James Franco, Sarah Gadon, and Chris Cooper in this highly original and creative series about a time-traveling high school teacher in an attempt to stop the murder of John F. Kennedy. With a critically acclaimed performance across the board, Webber immediately solidified his place both in Hollywood and in the hearts of the public.

one The Punisher (8.5)

Over the years, there have been many on-screen renderings of the beloved Marvel comic The Punisher, but none as highly praised as this original Netflix series. Webber plays Lewis Wilson, an army veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and finds it difficult to re-assimilate into civil society. After several bad moments, Wilson turns to terrorism, and Webber becomes one of the show's best-known and most misunderstood villains.

In a role that's quite different from what we've seen in Webber's performances, the actor really comes face to face with series leader Jon Bernthal and makes a great addition to the already strong cast of characters on the show. This includes regulars of the series like Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes and Deborah Ann Woll. While he only has a seven-episode arc throughout the first season, between Webber's performance and the show's popularity, it's clear why The Punisher It is number one on this list.

