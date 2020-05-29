Daniele Di Nicuolo's cover for SEVEN SECRETS # 1 is beautiful – Newsdio

I'm so excited for the new comic from the hit New York Times author Tom taylorartist Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and the BOOM! editor Studies called Seven secrets. The first issue is coming down in August, but now we take a look at Di Nicuolo's main cover for the topic and I'm very excited. The character designs look absolutely amazing and really excite me. There is also a cool variant covered by Miguel Mercado.

For centuries, the Order has relied on Keepers and Holders to protect the Secrets in seven briefcases against all harm, but when their fortress is attacked and the secrets are in jeopardy, the entire Order must face their greatest fear: an enemy who knows too much and he is willing to kill to get what he wants. Now, the newest member of the Order, Caspar, must discover the truth of the Secrets before the enemy, or risk losing everything.

Seven secrets # 1 will be available in August with print copies sold exclusively at local comic shops and digital copies available from comiXology, Google Play, iBooks, and Madefire.