If you’re looking for your next binge-watch, look no further than Danielle Macdonald. This Australian actress has appeared in some great movies and TV shows over the years, including Judd Apatow’s “Pineapple Express” and Netflix’s “Trinkets.” Keep reading to Know more about Danielle Macdonald’s career!

Danielle Macdonald Movies

Patti Cake

Gere’s character, a white woman in her 30s, is a struggling rapper in New Jersey. Patti tries to follow in the footsteps of her idol, the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. The film co-stars Bridget Everett and Siddharth Dhananjay.

Birdman of Alcatraz

Birdman of Alcatraz is a 1962 American biographical crime drama film starring Burt Lancaster and directed by John Frankenheimer. The film is a fictionalized account of the life of Robert Stroud, who was convicted as a young man of murder and imprisoned for 52 years, 42 of which were spent in solitary confinement.

Trash

Trash is a 2014 British-Brazilian drama thriller film directed by Stephen Daldry and written by Richard Curtis, based on Andy Mulligan’s novel Trash. The film stars Rickson Tevez, Rooney Mara, Martin Sheen and Wagner Moura. Set in an unspecified Brazilian city (shot in Rio de Janeiro), Trash follows three garbage collectors who discover a discarded lottery ticket that leads them on a journey to discover the fate of its owner and find riches beyond their wildest dreams.[4] It was released on 9 October 2015 in Brazil and 10 December 2015 in the United Kingdom.

Bird Box :

This Movie was released in 2018 Hope Bird Box 2 Will be Released Soon.

‘The Tourist’ Star Danielle Macdonald Tells Us Whether There Could Be a Second Series

Danielle Macdonald TV Shows

-Orange Is the New Black

-Good Luck Charlie

-CSI: Miami

-Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-NCIS: Los Angeles

Danielle Macdonald Filmography

Danielle Macdonald is an Australian actress. She is best known for her role as Patty cake in the 2017 film Patti Cake$, for which she received critical acclaim.

Macdonald has also starred in the films Ariel, Support the Girls, Dumplin’, and Skin. She will next star in the upcoming film The Queen’s Gambit.

On television, Macdonald has had roles on the shows Rizzoli & Isles, Atypical, and Trinkets.

Danielle Macdonald Highest Grossing Movies

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (TV Series documentary 2019)

Antonymous (Short 2019)

Patti Cake$ (2017)

Dumplin’ (2018)

The Rangers (Short 2016)

Beauty Mark (2017)

Danielle Macdonald Loves Dogs and Cats according to her Recent Instagram Posts, Look at these posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniellemacdonald (@daniellemacdonald)

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniellemacdonald (@daniellemacdonald)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniellemacdonald (@daniellemacdonald)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniellemacdonald (@daniellemacdonald)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daniellemacdonald (@daniellemacdonald)

Danielle Macdonald Lowest Grossing Movies

PATTI CAKE$ (2017)

Budget: 10 million

Gross: 0.4 million

MACARONI (2018)

Budget: NA

Gross: 0.01 million

WHITE GIRL (2016)

Budget: 1 million

Gross: 1.1 million

Danielle Macdonald Box Office Movies

Danielle Macdonald is an Australian actress, best known for her roles in the films “Pitch Perfect 2″ and ” Dumplin’.” Macdonald has also appeared in the television series “Raising Hope” and “Glee.”

Danielle Macdonald’s First Film:

Macdonald’s first film role was in the 2012 independent film “Lore,” which earned her critical acclaim. She followed this with a role in the 2014 film “The Water Diviner,” starring Russell Crowe.

Macdonald’s breakout role came in 2015, when she starred in the hit film “Pitch Perfect 2.” The film was a commercial and critical success, grossing over $287 million at the worldwide box office.

In 2017, Macdonald starred in the Netflix original film “Dumplin’,” opposite Jennifer Aniston. The film was a critical success, with Macdonald earning praise for her performance.