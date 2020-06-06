Daniel’s Origins & Ending Explained

The 2019 Adam Egypt Mortimer horror thriller movie Daniel is not real she follows Luke (Miles Robbins) as she struggles to cope with her parents' divorce and a malicious and presumably imaginary friend appears to wreak havoc on her life. The film's finale explores a variety of themes ranging from mental illness to demonic possession resulting in a bloody ending for the main protagonist. Feeling overwhelmed by the care of his schizophrenic mother, Luke struggles to find his own voice in the world. When his doctor recommends that he bring his imaginary friend to face his past trauma, he discovers that Daniel (Patrick Schwarzenegger) is not imaginary after all.

Daniel's first appearance occurs when Luke is a boy and runs away from home only to find himself at the scene of a murder. Suddenly, his new imaginary friend appears and becomes Luke's primary source of comfort. When Daniel convinces him to murder his mother by grinding pills into his smoothie, he forces Luke to confine his imaginary friend to the family's old dollhouse. Years have passed, but when he opens the dollhouse, Daniel reappears and promises to make his life everything he can dream of and more. Except, he turns Luke's life into a nightmare by possessing his body multiple times to commit atrocities.

Daniel is not real it is a film that contains a large amount of subtext that has the ability to bombard the viewer with a variety of possibilities of who Daniel is and what his origins are. It is a story that invites reflection that uniquely tells the story of a past trauma, the inability to escape the inevitable, healing and desire. Finally, the ending finds Luke at the end of his rope with Daniel as he navigates the abyss in hopes of escaping his grasp.

Who is Daniel and where did he come from?

Played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of The terminator (1984) legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, Daniel first appears as a product of Luke's imagination. It is common for children to make imaginary friends during a time of crisis and, particularly in horror movies, they commonly turn out to be something much more sinister, like the spirit of Jodie in 2005 Amityville Horror. Daniel is completely different from any imaginary friend featured in the genre. He is actually an ancient demonic being that goes beyond traditional possession and appearance.

He describes himself as a "traveler" who clings to others to improve their lives by giving them confidence. Except, he uses his ability to enter a person's life to cause harm to anyone they come in contact with. When his possession is strengthened, he traps his victims in an abysmal prison where they slowly transform into disfigured versions of themselves. When the film comes to an end, Daniel reveals himself to be a parasitic and demonic entity of old who will continue his reign of terror no matter how someone tries to stop him. Its origins are rooted millions of years before humanity existed and will continue even after all humanity is gone.

Why did Daniel hook up with Luke?

When Luke was a boy, his parents went through a tumultuous divorce that led him to run away from home during an argument. While Daniel was supposed to hold onto Luke due to the traumatic event, he actually did so because his innocence made him easy to manipulate. After Luke stumbles upon the crime scene where a murder occurred, Daniel clings to him immediately. The movie later reveals that the killer was Daniel's host before Luke. Therefore, when the naive boy appeared at the crime scene, the parasite Daniel took him over, as he was the closest individual who could manipulate smoothly.

Daniel continued to terrorize Luke into adulthood because he was as lonely and innocent as when he was a child. The entity was able to take control of his life with promises of popularity, sex, and success in his romantic life. When Luke was comfortable allowing his supposed imaginary friend to guide him to these golden opportunities, Daniel grabbed his body to wreak havoc. Feeding on innocence and naivety, Luke turns out to have both.

Mental health and its prevalence in the film

Throughout the entire film, mental health is a central concern for the main character, either for himself or his mother. Luke's mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was his age. He hospitalizes her after arriving home to discover that she was breaking mirrors and claiming that something was looking back at her. Daniel convinces him to hospitalize her, but as the story progresses, Luke worries that the existence of his imaginary friend may be an indication that he is also developing schizophrenia.

The use of mental health in the film is to establish the importance of seeking help when an individual or loved one is experiencing severe symptoms of mental illness. While Daniel's existence is not an indicator of schizophrenia, Luke is constantly seeking the assistance of his doctor to improve his mental health. It talks a lot about the increased conversation around mental health and the importance of admitting the need for help. Daniel is not real It is a story that talks about the aftermath of childhood trauma and its impact on people as they grow into adulthood.

What happened to Daniel and Luke in the end

After trying to get rid of Daniel, Luke realizes that he will never be able to separate himself completely from the parasitic entity. Even after breaking the abyss of Daniel's prison and challenging him in an otherworldly battle, he continues to feed on Luke. The two can never be completely separated from each other. As a result, Luke commits suicide by jumping off the roof of an apartment complex. Now that he has passed away, Daniel can no longer feed on him, so he runs away from the scene to find his next victim.

Finally, Daniel begins his vicious cycle again. He will search everywhere until he finds another host body to feed on and lead them to commit crimes similar to what he made Luke do. There is no way to stop Daniel. Yes Daniel is not real Green-light for a sequel, it could be an amazing addition to the story of who and who Daniel is, while providing an explanation of what happens once their host bodies die.

Daniel is not real It is unlike any other supernatural horror movie out there today. It complicates the understanding of what a supernatural entity can be, how it manifests and how it can be a possession for the individual who experiences it. In addition, it invites a series of discussions on social norms and expectations along with an important speech on mental health. While the ending raises more questions than answers, it creates great potential for a Daniel is not real continuation.

