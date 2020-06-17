Danny Green of the Lakers proposes marriage to his longtime girlfriend, apologizes for waiting so long

Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green announced on social media Sunday that he was engaged to his longtime girlfriend Blair Bashen.

Green proposed to Bashen on the beach in Ventura, California. The Lakers player posted an Instagram photo of himself on one knee. He apologized in the caption for waiting so long.

"Sorry, it took so long baby! I just wanted to be able to get you the ring you deserved and I couldn't afford it until now, "he wrote." I love you with all my heart and I am so lucky to have had you by my side these past 5 years … many more to come! Here it's forever! "

The two dated for five years before committing.

Bashen wrote on her own Instagram: "I've admired you as a friend for two years, I've loved you for half a decade as my boyfriend, and now I can't believe you're my future husband!" I will continue to remember the countless good times of our past, fully enjoy our present, and positively embrace our future. Happy 5th anniversary to my FIANCE´ !! I love you forever."

Bashen played college volleyball at Purdue for four years, according to 24/7 Sports.

Green is in his first season with the Lakers. He was averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game before the end of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.